– Dr. Mehta joins Dren Bio from Genentech, where he served as Vice President and Head of Business Development, with over two decades of industry experience in drug development, operations and strategic partnerships –

FOSTER CITY, Calif.-(Business Wire)-October 30, 2023-

Drain Bio, Inc. (“Dren Bio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing antibody therapies for cancer, autoimmune and other serious diseases, today expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Amit Mehta, Ph.D. declare. .D., as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Officer of the company. Dr. Mehta will be responsible for leading the business development efforts, corporate strategy, and operational advancement and expansion of Drain Bio’s pipeline.

Dr. Mehta joins Dren Bio from Genentech, where he served as Vice President and Head of Business Development and was a key member of the Genentech Research and Early Development Leadership Team, Research Review Committee, and Early Stage Portfolio Committee. During his 18-year tenure at Genentech, Dr. Mehta held roles of increasing responsibility spanning process development, manufacturing, strategy and business development. He led several high-performing teams that made significant contributions to multiple early and late-stage programs, helped shape disease area strategies and established important external partnerships across technology platforms, personalized health care and multiple therapeutic areas. of. Dr. Mehta received his BE and PhD in Chemical Engineering from Bangalore University. in chemical engineering from Pennsylvania State University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amit as the newest member of Drain Bio’s leadership team,” said Nenad Tomasevic, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Drain Bio. “Amit brings a wealth of drug development, business development and operational expertise that will be invaluable as Drain Bio rapidly advances its first-in-class DR-01 program into late-stage development, the first clinical trial led by DR-0201. Starting the study. candidate from its new targeted myeloid engager and phagocytosis platform and expands its pipeline into multiple indications. Given that our platform has the potential to establish a broad pipeline across diverse therapeutic areas, Amit’s vast experience will be valuable in scaling Drain Bio and advancing our pipeline internally or through partnerships.

Dr. Mehta commented, “I am incredibly excited to join a rapidly growing company with such a strong mission and innovative science. I am impressed by Drain Bio’s current pipeline and the broad potential of its highly differentiated myeloid engager platform to rapidly generate new molecules for the targeted depletion of pathological cells and other disease-causing agents for multiple clinical applications. Could. Drain Bio has made tremendous progress in such a short period of time and I look forward to helping the company expand the reach of its pipeline and platform to improve clinical outcomes for patients.

About Drain Bio

Drain Bio is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leading the discovery and development of technologies for the selective reduction of pathological cells, protein aggregates and other disease-causing agents. Dren Bio’s portfolio of innovative therapies includes DR-01, its first-in-class lead product candidate that destroys cytotoxic cells using cellular fratricide and is currently undergoing Phase 1 development for the treatment of large granular lymphocytic leukemia. /2 It is being evaluated in a basket study. Cytotoxic lymphoma. In addition to DR-01, the Company has developed several programs using its proprietary Targeted Myeloid Engager and Phagocytosis platform. The first human study for the lead platform candidate, DR-0201, is scheduled to begin in Q4 2023. Drain Bio is also in active preparation to expand its pipeline into multiple indications. Both DR-01 and the targeted myeloid engager and phagocytosis platform are wholly proprietary and were developed by Drain Bio’s team with deep expertise in immunology and protein engineering. For more information about Dren Bio and its current development pipeline, please visit the Company’s website at www.drenbio.com.

