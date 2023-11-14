Dragos and Aramco sign MoU regarding the protection of industrial infrastructure in Saudi Arabia

The MOU will pave the way for the possible construction of a local hardware assembly facility and OT cyber training academy for Aramco and its partners and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 14, 2023–(Business Wire)–Dragos Inc., the global leader in cybersecurity for operational technology (OT) environments, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies. Have signed. To review potential opportunities for the companies to help protect critical industrial assets and infrastructure for Aramco and its partners and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The MOU will create a platform to explore strategies to rapidly deploy critical cybersecurity technologies and services to protect OT environments and global supply chains. The MoU aims to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 pillar to build a thriving, increasingly diversified economy, partly enabled by a secure digital transformation that supports private sector growth and investment.

Dragos CEO and co-founder Robert M. Lee and Aramco’s information security director and chief information security officer Basim A. Al Ruwais signed the MoU on behalf of Dragos and Aramco respectively in the presence of Ahmed Al. Khowater, executive vice president of technology and innovation at Aramco, and Salem S., manager of OT/ICS cybersecurity. Al-lv. Also present were Mahdi Aladel, CEO of Aramco Ventures, and Bruce Niven, Executive Managing Director of Strategic Venturing. Aramco Ventures is an investor in Dragos.

The MOU includes development initiatives to localize Dragos services and solutions and a Dragos local hardware assembly facility. Additionally, Dragos will explore strategies with Aramco to establish a training academy in the country, aimed at enhancing OT cybersecurity capabilities in technology applications.

Ahmed O Al-Khowaiter, Aramco’s Executive Vice President of Technology and Innovation, said, “Our work with Dragos will help accelerate our country’s Vision 2030 objectives to foster economic ties with global partners and advance our digital economy. helps.” “The MOU builds on the strong relationship we have built with Dragos over the years and reflects Dragos’ deep commitment to cybersecurity protecting people in the region.”

“Aramco sets a strong example through its commitment to building cybersecurity capabilities and infrastructure that supports the success of the entire region,” said Robert M. Lee, CEO and co-founder of Dragos. “This MoU will potentially provide greater access for organizations to industrial cybersecurity technology and services to protect, detect and respond to threats, as well as ICS/OT cyber security technology to ensure lasting success. Can also develop and train security talent.

Research shows that the cybersecurity market in the Middle East is growing and is expected to reach approximately $30 billion by 2025 with an average annual growth rate of 14%.

Basim A. Al Ruwai, Aramco’s Director of Information Security and Chief Information Security Officer, said, “Industrial systems are designed to meet Aramco’s commitment to serve the growing global population and sustain our planet through legacy and alternative sources of energy. “Cyber ​​security is important.” “Dragoz has the OT cybersecurity technology and expertise to support our needs today and into the future.”

Dragos expanded further into the Middle East market last year with the appointment of Omar Al Barghouthi as Regional Director for the Middle East and additional appointments in Saudi Arabia and across the region to support growing client demand. Dragos established its Saudi Arabia office in Riyadh in line with the Kingdom’s 2030 vision.

Salem S., manager of OT/ICS cybersecurity at Aramco. “Dragos has long supported the OT cybersecurity community in our region in adopting best practices and the right technologies to effectively protect industrial systems from cyber threats,” said Al-Elwi. “Through this MOU, we are excited to work with Dragos on developing plans for a potential Dragos cybersecurity hardware assembly facility in the Kingdom that will enhance Saudi local content and ensure supply chain effectiveness.”

About Dragos:

Dragos’ global mission is to protect civilization from those who are trying to disrupt the industrial infrastructure we depend on every day. The Dragos platform delivers the most effective industrial cybersecurity technology, giving customers visibility into their ICS/OT assets, vulnerabilities, threats, and response actions. The power behind the Dragos platform comes from our ability to codify Dragos’ industry-leading OT threat intelligence and the Dragos service team’s insights into the software. Our community-centric approach gives you access to the largest range of industry organizations participating in collective defence, with broad visibility.

Our solutions protect organizations in multiple industries, including power, oil and gas, manufacturing, building automation systems, chemical, government, water, food and beverage, mining, transportation, and pharmaceutical. Dragos is privately held and headquartered in the Washington, DC area and has a regional presence around the world, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the Middle East.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231113237492/en/

Contact

Kesselring Communications for Dragos

Leslie Kesselring, 503-358-1012

[email protected]

Source