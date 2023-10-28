Dragon fruit cultivation creates entrepreneurship in Rajshahi

FE Team | Published: October 28, 2023 21:21:32

Rajshahi, October 28 (BSS): Dragon fruit cultivation is gaining popularity in the area comprising Rajshahi, Natore, Naugaon and Chapainwabganj districts, which is gradually playing an important role in generating entrepreneurs there since last 10 years.

Along with the increasing area, the sale of high value fruits has also increased.

Taking advantage of less water and minimum irrigation cost, farmers in Barind region are seen cultivating this fruit with more interest.

Commercial cultivation of dragon fruit, a cactus species native to Central America, South America and nowadays common in Southeast Asia and China, is gradually gaining popularity in the region, generating entrepreneurs.

Overall, the cash crop is considered profitable as it can be cultivated throughout the year.

Many enthusiastic farmers have developed themselves as successful entrepreneurs through dragon fruit cultivation after making the best use of the suitable climatic condition and topography of the region.

Shafiul Islam Mukta, a resident of Godagari upazila, said he has developed three dragon fruit orchards on 52 bighas of land in Gogram and Matikata areas.

He earned Tk2.7 million (27 lakh) last year and this season has sold a dragon fruit for Tk200 to 400 per piece depending on the size, quality and colour.

Regarding production cost, he said that cultivation of dragon fruit on one bigha of land requires about 0.26 million taka (2.60 lakh).

Abdul Matin, a farmer of Gofnagar village under Mohdevpur upazila of Naugaon, has set an example of success by cultivating dragon fruit in the area.

Another farmer Asadul Islam Helal of Bidirpur village under Godagari upazila has highlighted himself as a new successful entrepreneur in the region.

Inspired by his long-standing hobby, he had planted a few dragon fruit saplings about five years ago and later started farming commercially on four acres of land in 2019.

“I have to spend about 0.9 million taka (nine lakh) to cultivate each acre of land,”

Speaking to the news agency on Thursday, Helal said that after planting the saplings, it takes about a year to get the fruits.

Fruits are harvested in the summer season from June to November. “I have harvested and sold dragon fruits worth about 1.6 million taka (16 lakh) during the current season,” Helal said.

Presently he has left his previous institutional job and has become an employer.

Dragon fruit garden has been prepared on seven bighas of land in Pirijpur.

Area under Godagari Upazila on a joint venture namely Pirijpur Agro Farm Limited.

Sheesh Muhammad, a shareholder of the farm, said that they are harvesting and selling dragon fruits online and in person and they are getting an overwhelming response from wholesalers and retailers.

Rafiqul Islam along with his three friends first started cultivating the fruit on an experimental basis in the Kendobona area under Nachole upazila of Chapainwabgonj district. After gaining some profits, they became more interested in cultivating the profitable fruit on a large scale.

Rafiqul said that fruit farming is profitable and he expects good profits this year.

He said that the process of farming is not only easy but the investment required is also very less.

On behalf of the Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) project, various forms of cost effective irrigation technologies like drip irrigation, fertigation and alternative furrow irrigation are being promoted for dragon fruit cultivation in drought prone Barind region to gradually reduce the rising costs. being given. Apart from increasing the productivity of soil, it is also used for irrigation.

IWRM project manager Jahangir Alam Khan said that dragon fruit is suitable for everyone to eat.

The flesh and seeds are edible parts and are eaten together. It supplies fiber which is digestible and helpful for a healthy liver. The rest of the fruits contain carbohydrates and water.

Shamsul Wadud, additional director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), said dragon fruit cultivation is gaining popularity in the region as it is profitable.

Dragon fruit cultivation has started to liven up the agro-based economy as many people in the region including its vast Barind tract have made fortunes through it during the last few years.

Source: today.thefinancialexpress.com.bd