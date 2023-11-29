‘Dragon Dogma 2’ release date is sooner than we thought and it looks amazing

dragon’s dogma 2 Credit: Capcom

There are very few games that get me as excited as a new FromSoftware title, but the 2013 sequel Dragon’s Dogma is one of them.

remains one of my favorites in Capcom’s distinct action-RPG genre, a strange mix of Western and JRPG elements, hilarious dialogue—The goblins are sick as fire!—And a dark and mysterious world to thrill—Wolves hunt in packs!—And intricate storytelling is paired with engaging combat, enchantment and fast-paced gameplay –It’s weak to flame!

I had given up hope of seeing a true sequel to the game. darkness arose The expansion was great but then came years of silence and a decidedly mixed effort at Netflix anime. When the sequel was finally announced, I was thrilled.

Now we have a release date, first leaked on Steam but later confirmed by Capcom: March 22, 2024—sooner than I expected!

Here’s a new trailer:

The new game takes place in dual kingdoms: the human kingdom of Vermund and the animal nation of Battahl. Along with humans and animals such as lions, elves also inhabit this world, living in the Sacred Arbor.

New monsters are coming too dragon’s dogma 2, The giant man-made bronze statues known as Talos also include:

Talos Credit: Capcom

Players will also have access to a new profession called the Trickster, which is essentially an illusionist class. Players can play as humans or animals, but obviously, not as elves.

Game director Hideki Itsuno released this statement along with news of the game’s release date:

Dragon’s Dogma is a game I dreamed of playing as a boy who loved TRPG-based games and action games, and I have a special fondness for it. Dragon Dogma 2 includes ideas that weren’t technically possible when we created the first game. I believe this game will let you experience the fantasy world you have always dreamed of, a fantasy world action simulator game, and will ultimately be Dogma of the Last Dragon.

The entire team is working hard to finalize the game. Whether you’ve played the first game or not, we hope you enjoy your adventure in this open fantasy world.

dragon’s dogma 2 One of my most anticipated games in 2024. Check out my other top upcoming releases list on this blog soon.