DraftKings and FanDuel set to be big Super Bowl winners amid record betting activity driven by Taylor Swift

Sports betting companies are poised to score big in this weekend’s Super Bowl, with DraftKings and FanDuel leading the way, Bank of America said in a Friday note.

Sunday’s game will see the Kansas City Chiefs play against the San Francisco 49ers, paving the way for blowout betting activity. According to the note, an estimated $1.5 billion will be wagered, which is 35% more than last year’s record amount.

DraftKings and FanDuel stand to benefit the most from big betting this weekend, BofA equity strategists led by Shawn Kelly wrote. The two companies make up the largest share of the sports betting industry, together holding approximately 70% of the market in the third quarter of 2023.

Kelly said, “Sportsbooks may cheer on the 49ers, as 71% of the money is on the Chiefs, but we think similar game parlay offerings and an increase in prop bets will help support win rates.”

Players in the sports betting industry are also positioned to benefit from the expected appearance of Taylor Swift, whose presence could lead to an uptick in betting activity, BofA wrote.

The pop star’s summer tour has already highlighted how her presence can be a significant financial benefit for many industries. For example, in the cities they visited, revenue per available hotel room increased by an average of 31%.

“Sports books are offering Taylor Swift themed prop bets, mostly related to Travis Kelce’s performance,” Kelly said, referring to the Kansas City Chiefs player who is dating Swift.

Some examples of these proposition bets – bets that are not tied to the outcome of the game – include DraftKings’ “How Do You Get the Girl”, where Kelce scores a touchdown in each half. Meanwhile, FanDuel is offering a bet that Kelce could propose on the field.

As of Friday afternoon, DraftKings’ share price was $43.67. The rapidly increasing popularity of sports betting in 2023 helped the company jump 185% in the last 12 months. While FanDuel is not publicly traded, its parent company Flutter became an NYSE-listed company in late January, and its shares have increased more than 35% over the past 12 months.

Commercial sports betting has reached in the region of $10 billion after a Supreme Court decision in 2018 legalized it. It is only in the mid-innings of its expansion, with only half of US states approving mobile sports betting, according to Goldman Sachs.

“We expect the combination of new state openings and a larger share of the consumer wallet being spent on sports betting over time will drive growth,” Ben Andrews, head of leisure and travel research, wrote in a Wednesday note. “

He estimates that US spending on stakes will eventually reach $45 billion per year.

The success of the industry has also earned it support from renowned short-seller Jim Chanos, who closed his short position on DraftKings in July 2022 after seeing a surge in “bad-odds bets,” which are bets not on obvious outcomes. Are.

“The thing that we underestimated — which I think is going to be beneficial to all of these companies for some time — is American gamblers,” he said in December.

