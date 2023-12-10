Dr. Tony Nwoye facilitated training to 70 Anambra North entrepreneurs on Forex Trading through SMEDAN.

Onitsha- The Senator representing the good people of Anambra North Senatorial District, Dr. Tony Nwoye, has facilitated the training of 70 Anambra North entrepreneurs on Forex Trading through the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

Mr Yakubu Suleiman, the Project Coordinator, whose company Daho Global Resources Limited organized the training, said the essence of the training is to encourage Nigerians, especially young Nigerians to have basic knowledge of Forex trading. There are lots of job opportunities and investments in that area.

According to Suleiman Yakubu, the training is aimed at equipping Anambra North entrepreneurs with the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate the financial markets.

Dr. Tony Nwoye, represented by his legislative colleague, Honorable Chibuike Akpotue during the four-day training, said the program was designed in a practical manner, developed by SMEDAN, to inculcate entrepreneurship, innovative knowledge and business skills. MSMEs can be supported with this which will help them. In the learning and real business of Forex trading.

He further said that the program will provide them with empowerment material which aims to bridge the capacity gap of the youth.

He explained that the beneficiaries are expected to earn income and remain busy in their time. This will reduce dependence on the government for jobs. Forex is where the real gold is now.

The four-day event was held on the second floor of St. Andrew’s Anglican Church Hall along Ozomagala Street Onitsha. The participants were selected from the seven local governments that made up the Anambra North Senatorial Zone. Each participant was given a cash reward of forty thousand naira for their transportation and logistics.

About the Author

Source: anambrapeople.com.ng