December 10, 2023
Dr. Tony Nwoye facilitated training to 70 Anambra North entrepreneurs on Forex Trading through SMEDAN.


Onitsha- The Senator representing the good people of Anambra North Senatorial District, Dr. Tony Nwoye, has facilitated the training of 70 Anambra North entrepreneurs on Forex Trading through the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

Mr Yakubu Suleiman, the Project Coordinator, whose company Daho Global Resources Limited organized the training, said the essence of the training is to encourage Nigerians, especially young Nigerians to have basic knowledge of Forex trading. There are lots of job opportunities and investments in that area.

According to Suleiman Yakubu, the training is aimed at equipping Anambra North entrepreneurs with the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate the financial markets.

Dr. Tony Nwoye, represented by his legislative colleague, Honorable Chibuike Akpotue during the four-day training, said the program was designed in a practical manner, developed by SMEDAN, to inculcate entrepreneurship, innovative knowledge and business skills. MSMEs can be supported with this which will help them. In the learning and real business of Forex trading.

He further said that the program will provide them with empowerment material which aims to bridge the capacity gap of the youth.

He explained that the beneficiaries are expected to earn income and remain busy in their time. This will reduce dependence on the government for jobs. Forex is where the real gold is now.

The four-day event was held on the second floor of St. Andrew’s Anglican Church Hall along Ozomagala Street Onitsha. The participants were selected from the seven local governments that made up the Anambra North Senatorial Zone. Each participant was given a cash reward of forty thousand naira for their transportation and logistics.

About the Author

Source: anambrapeople.com.ng

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Investors have fought a 2-year battle with the bond market. Here's what's next.

Investors have fought a 2-year battle with the bond market. Here’s what’s next.

December 10, 2023
We asked ChatGPT if Bitcoin Ordinals will drive the next BTC market move

We asked ChatGPT if Bitcoin Ordinals will drive the next BTC market move

December 10, 2023

You may have missed

Investors have fought a 2-year battle with the bond market. Here's what's next.

Investors have fought a 2-year battle with the bond market. Here’s what’s next.

December 10, 2023
We asked ChatGPT if Bitcoin Ordinals will drive the next BTC market move

We asked ChatGPT if Bitcoin Ordinals will drive the next BTC market move

December 10, 2023
Affordable Tesla: Get a discounted Model 3 now or Model 2 later

Affordable Tesla: Get a discounted Model 3 now or Model 2 later

December 10, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Talking About My Generation: A Simple Guide to Every Age Group, From Boomers to Zoomers

December 10, 2023
2 Southern California cities ranked 'Best Places to Live in America' by Money

2 Southern California cities ranked ‘Best Places to Live in America’ by Money

December 10, 2023
earnings-per-share-growth

Investing in Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) five years ago would have made you 52%

December 10, 2023