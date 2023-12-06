As the Philippines’ digitalization campaign gets into full swing, Dr. Saeed Ali, co-founder of Michael Cinco Couture, emphasizes the need to embrace the changes that come with it.

Although innovation may be scary for some, especially for countries that have only recently opened their doors to the use of emerging technologies like blockchain, it is vital to ensure the development of the country and society.

While much of the world is incorporating emerging technologies into critical sectors such as health care, supply chain, and government services, the technology can also be integrated into the entertainment industry, including fashion, and this was demonstrated during the second year of the Philippine Blockchain I went. Week (PBW), which this year took place from September 18-22 at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay City.

The experience of Dr. Saeed and renowned Dubai-based fashion designer Michael Cinco in bringing fashion into the metaverse during Philippine Blockchain Week is testament to the fact that one does not need to know the technicalities of technology to adopt it.

Speaking to CoinGeek backstage, Dr. Saeed said that blockchain and other technologies arising from it, such as the metaverse and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), are fairly new to him and Synco. But her confidence in PBW co-coordinator Chezka Gonzales and his drive to digitalize the Philippines led her to agree and be part of the annual event.

“I think, now, the world will change; that’s why everything [is] in digital,” Dr. Saeed said, adding that consumers’ growing interest in digital fashion will one day drive the adoption of emerging technologies.

The Metaverse Fashion Gala was organized to showcase Cinco’s designs and give ordinary consumers and trendsetters a chance to purchase gowns created by the Michael Cinco brand through NFTs.

Although she knows little about NFTs and blockchain, Dr. Saeed said she trusts Gonzales, who knows exactly the technologies she is advocating.

“He is full of strength and energy; So we have confidence in him and we hope that the future will be good,” he said.

This reflects the unnecessary need to fully understand the technicalities of each technology, but rather to adopt it for what it can do and potentially offer.

Dr. Sayeed believes that integrating NFTs into Coino’s designs will help the Philippines reach its goal of widespread adoption of blockchain technology.

“Now, everything is digital, and we always have to be updated with new technology. I hope it will contribute more to the Michael Cinco House,” he said.

Concluding the interview with reporter Claire Celdran, Dr. Saeed said he was glad to be part of PBW in showcasing Cinco’s designs in the country, which he described as “one of the best in the world” in terms of adoption. As described. New technology.

