Dr. Rajka Milanovic Galbraith on how to avoid holiday weight gain

CHICAGO (CBS) — Did you know the average American gains five pounds between the Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day holidays?

Dr. Rajka Milanovic Galbraith of Simply Health Institute in Oakbrook Terrace is the best-selling author of the new book, “Energized: Feel Fantastic Forever.”

To prepare for the holidays, she offers tips on preventing that dreaded weight gain.

It starts with the acronym PEASS – which stands for Protein, Exercise, Alcohol, Sleep, and Stress.

Dr. Rajka says prioritizing protein helps to keep from overindulging.

“It keeps up satiated, and it can be as simple as having a protein shake before that holiday party,” she said.

One recipe she shares to help fight hunger includes a scoop of chocolate protein powder, 1 tbsp MCT oil, ½ cup frozen berries or cherries, and a cup of water or alternative milk like almond. If you need a sweetener, use organic honey 1 tsp or Stevia.

Other key proteins include lean fish, grass-fed beef, or salmon for non-vegetarians and lentils and beans for vegetarians.

The next step is to emphasize exercise. A seven-minute high-intensity interval training workout, or HIIT, along with some cardio is proven to be enough.

“It doesn’t have to be difficult, studies have found that even seven minutes a day will keep you healthy and keep off that holiday weight gain.”

If you’re thinking of having alcohol during the festivities, she recommends choosing one that’s low in sugar like Vodka and soda.

“But it’s not only the choice and moderation, but it’s the timing,” Dr. Rajka said. “If you drink alcohol too close to bed, it can disrupt your sleep.”

Lack of sleep along with stress can also lead to weight gain, especially around the holidays. Try to be mindful of both.

“Both of those increase your body’s hormone called “cortisol,” which puts weight right on in the middle, and that’s not what you want.”

These tips are not just good for the holiday season, but year-round to help stay healthy and keep those extra pounds off.

“If you’re not over-hungry in any situation, whether it’s a holiday gathering or you’re going out to dinner, you’re not going to overindulge and you’re going to stave off that weight gain,” Dr. Rajka said.

