HONG KONG & SHANGHAI, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Limited (hereinafter “Ping An”, the “Company” or the “Group”, HKEX: 2318/82318; SSE: 601318) is pleased to announce that Dr. Ma Mingze, Chairman of Ping An, has been honored by the Hong Kong Institute of Directors. His Director of the Year Award 2023 in the category of Executive Directors of Listed Companies recognizes his exemplary leadership and innovative approach to corporate governance at Ping An. This is the fourth time that Dr. Ma has received this prestigious award.

The panel of judges of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors unanimously praised Dr Ma for his exceptional leadership and vision, saying: “Dr Ma is an experienced and open-minded Board Chairman with strong business acumen. He is focused on the long-term strategic planning, talent management and corporate governance. He fully understands the importance of succession planning at the board and management levels. He has a good understanding of the external environment. Under his leadership, Ping An consciously seeks to enhance its Adopts ESG investment philosophy. Investing. Dr. Ma absolutely deserves this award.”

Dr Ma said: “The Director of the Year awards given by the Hong Kong Institute of Directors stand as a pillar of professionalism and authority within our industry. It is with immense honor and pride that I accept this award for the fourth time This recognition serves as an affirmation of Ping An’s steadfast commitment to rigorous corporate governance and the collective effort of our esteemed Board members. Throughout our 35-year enterprise, Ping An has adopted global best practices in corporate governance. We have continuously pushed forward the pinnacle of excellence by integrating and tailoring them to our local context in China. We have a carefully built structure that not only adheres to international standards but also recognizes the unique local characteristics. We have visionary leadership We have placed significant emphasis on promoting and pursuing sustainable long-term progress. This honor is not only a recognition but also a source of inspiration for us. We continue to strive to maintain high standards of corporate governance, further enhance our strategic management capability and Pledge to focus on its “integrated finance + health care and elderly care” strategy. As we strive to enhance the quality of our core business operations, our unwavering dedication is to generate sustainable value for our customers, shareholders, employees and the society we serve.

Ping An’s board of directors focuses on the foresight, guidance and precision of the company’s strategy, gives priority to long-term and sustainable development and seizes development opportunities. It is focused on customer needs and leveraging its digital power to drive high-quality growth. As of the end of September 2023, the company had approximately 230 million retail customers, with an average of 2.99 contracts per customer. It has made significant progress in life insurance reform, and the new business value of life and health insurance increased by 40.9% year-on-year to RMB33.574 billion in the first three years due to the innovative changes implemented in the past three years. Has been. quarter of 2023. Furthermore, the company’s health care and elder care services are progressing well. Customers entitled to ‘+ services’ benefits in the healthcare ecosystem accounted for approximately 68% of Ping An Life’s new life insurance business value in the first three quarters of 2023.

Ping An’s Board is also actively addressing the challenges and possibilities arising from climate change. It continues to advance its green finance initiatives and live up to its social responsibilities to guarantee continued stable business growth. As of the end of June 2023, green investment in Ping An’s insurance assets reached RMB140.929 billion, while the green loan balance stood at RMB134.926 billion. During the first three quarters of 2023, the company’s green insurance policies generated basic premium income of RMB26.276 billion. Ping An has also committed a total of RMB103.241 billion to support rural industrial support through its rural community assistance programs since 2018.

Ping An emphasizes that, guided by its Board, the company is committed to further developing its “integrated finance + health care” strategy driven by technology. This approach aims to strengthen synergy within integrated finance while actively enhancing its healthcare and elderly care offering. The company is also dedicated to raising its operational management standards, pursuing digital transformation across the board and focusing on cost-effective and efficient practices. This strategy is designed to foster high-quality growth and sustainably generate substantial value for its customers, employees, shareholders and society.

The Director of the Year Awards, the first of its kind, has been held annually by the Hong Kong Institute of Directors since 2001. It is dedicated to recognizing outstanding boards and directors, highlighting the importance of good corporate governance, and promoting director professionalism. Excellence.

About Ping An Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Limited (HKEx:2318/82318; SSE:601318) strives to become a world-leading integrated finance and healthcare service provider. With approximately 230 million retail customers, Ping An is one of the world’s largest financial services companies. Under the technology-driven “integrated finance + health care” strategy, Ping An provides professional “financial advisors, family doctors and elderly care concierge” services. Ping An pursues intelligent digital transformation and uses technologies to improve the quality and efficiency of its financial businesses and enhance risk management. The group is listed on the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shanghai. As of the end of 2022, Ping An had total assets of RMB11,137,168 million. The group ranked 16th on the Forbes Global 2000 list in 2023 and 33rd on the Fortune Global 500 list in 2023.

For more information, please visit www.group.pingan.com and follow us on LinkedIn – PING AN.

