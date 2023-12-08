EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 8, 2023 /CNW/ – Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCO) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Dr. Kenneth (Ken) F. Croner has been appointed Vice President. In this capacity, effective January 1, 2024, Dr. Croner will serve as Board Chair until a permanent appointment is made by the Government of Alberta. AIMCo’s current chairman, Mark Wiseman, previously announced his intention to step down at the end of 2023.

Dr. Croner is highly qualified to serve as Chairman and has the unanimous support of his fellow directors in assuming this role. Having joined the AIMCo board in 2017, he currently chairs the Investment Committee. Before joining the Board of AIMCO, he was a Senior Managing Director at BlackRock, where he was Global Head of Multi-Asset Strategies and Global Head of Systematic Active Equities. These teams were responsible for active investment strategies worth several hundred billion dollars. Dr. Croner also served as a member of BlackRock’s Global Executive Committee and BlackRock’s Global Operating Committee. Previously, he was an Associate Professor of Economics and Finance at the University of Arizona. Born and raised in Edmonton, he holds a BA degree in mathematics and economics from the University of Alberta and a Ph.D. achieved. in Economics from the University of California at San Diego.

“After six years on the AIMCO board, I am delighted to be able to support our continued growth in such a meaningful way,” said Dr. Croner. “As AIMCO is on the cusp of a significant transformation, our Board is committed to providing the strong leadership and good governance needed to help the company achieve the best outcomes for our customers and the Albertans they serve.”

In accordance with the Alberta Investment Management Corporation Act, the Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the management of AIMCO’s business and affairs. Guided by this mandate, the Board sets the strategic direction of the Corporation and oversees the development and implementation of policies and procedures that govern the day-to-day conduct of AIMCo’s business.

AIMCo is one of Canada’s largest and most diversified institutional investment managers, with more than $158 billion of assets under management. AIMCo invests globally on behalf of 17 pension, endowment, insurance and government funds in the province of Alberta. AIMCo manages approximately 30 pools of capital on behalf of these clients. With offices in Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, London, Luxembourg and Singapore, our more than 200 investment professionals bring deep expertise across multiple sectors, geographies and industries. For more information about AIMCo, please visit www.aimco.ca or follow us on LinkedIn.

