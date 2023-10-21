Dr. Jordan Peterson’s 12 Rules for Your Money

David Hartley / Shutterstock.com

Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson’s best-selling book, 12 Rules for Life: The Antidote to Chaos, is a popular self-help book that offers common-sense advice for living a better life.

While the rules outlined in the book apply to life in general, the concepts behind them can apply to your financial life as well.

Here’s how Peterson’s 12 laws can apply to your money.

stand straight with your shoulders back

It can be hard to make the analogy between finances and status, but this rule is really more about confidence. In Peterson’s book, he talks about the neurochemistry of losing and winning, and how good winning is for us, physiologically speaking. Being confident comes from being in a place where you know you can succeed, so set financial goals that you can realistically achieve. Prepare yourself for success.

Treat yourself like you are responsible for helping someone

When someone asks you for help, or asks for your opinion on a situation they’re going through, you probably try to help them by giving them the tools they need to figure out the answers themselves. By educating yourself about saving and investing, you can treat your money the same way.

Make friends with people who want the best for you

If you think the company you keep has nothing to do with your financial security, you might want to think again. Surrounding yourself with people who think the same way you do about money, or who at least respect the way you think, can help you get to where you want to be financially. This is especially true when it comes to choosing a life partner. Make sure you’re on the same page when it comes to saving, investing, and spending before you say “I do.”

Compare yourself to who you were yesterday, not who someone is today

This is a great rule in general, and especially when it comes to money. No one else’s situation is exactly like yours, so don’t compare yourself to others. You may have less money in the bank than your coworker, but that could be because you’re younger, or you bought a house while they’re still renting, so your assets are in real estate while theirs are. Is in cash. If you set aside more money today than you did yesterday, that’s a win.

Don’t let your children do anything that makes you dislike them

This chapter from Peterson’s book talks about raising children who are well-behaved and won’t embarrass you in public. You may not “dislike” your kids for not making good money choices, but it’s still a good idea to teach them smart money habits.

You can do this the same way you teach them to behave: by modeling acceptable behavior and correcting unacceptable behavior. Introducing children to allowance and helping them decide how to use it is a good way to start with elementary school children. By the time they reach college, children should be able to make most financial decisions on their own, and they should know when to call you to ask for help.

Get your house in order before criticizing the world

This rule explains the importance of getting your financial house in order. Again, your situation is your own and should not be compared to anyone else. Similarly, you may not know everything about someone else’s circumstances.

Pursue what is meaningful (not what is expedient)

The second part of this rule, not following what is expedient, has more to do with money than the first. A quick fix to your financial situation is often nothing. Generating wealth the old-fashioned way – living below your means and saving regularly – is a better strategy.

Tell the truth – or at least, don’t lie

Truthfulness may seem to have nothing to do with money, but the inherent quality of honesty does. Be honest when you file your taxes, apply for a mortgage, or get a job. If you do otherwise, you may have to suffer loss later.

Assume that the person you’re listening to knows something you don’t

No matter how much we know about something, there is almost always someone who knows more than us, and money is no exception. There may come a time when you’ll ask for advice about your money, whether it’s from a banker, a financial advisor, or the human resources department at work. Listen to people with more expertise than you but make your own decisions.

be precise in your speech

Precision in speech is important and so is understanding. If you’re going to invest in something, make sure you understand it. A good way to make sure this is to try to explain it to someone else. If you can describe (accurately!) an investment and how it works to someone who has never heard of it before, you’ll probably have a good understanding of it to make a decision.

Don’t disturb kids when they’re skateboarding

This rule in Peterson’s book is about doing things you are capable of doing and enjoying, rather than spending precious time and energy doing something you will never understand. The example of children skateboarding is used to demonstrate that Peterson, as an adult of a certain age, would be unable to keep up with teenagers at a skateboard park and would likely be seriously injured if he tried. . When applied to finances, this rule can be applied to investing within your comfort zone. Warren Buffett was famous for the fact that he never invested in anything he didn’t understand, and it did very well, so this is probably good advice. You can still perform well without chasing the newest thing on the market.

When you find a cat on the street, pet it

This particular rule has less to do with money than it has to do with what money can do for you. When you’re secure in your financial situation, and you have a workable plan, you can stop and smell the roses, or pet the cats, as it were. Establishing yourself in a good position financially means you have time to focus on other things that bring you joy – like petting the cats you meet on the street.

The advice Dr. Peterson gives in his book is intended to apply to life as a whole, and how to live it in the most fulfilling way. Applying these rules to your financial life can help you succeed in that area as well.

