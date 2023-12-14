DR Horton: A Strong Bet in the Changing US Domestic Market (NYSE:DHI)

ANNVIPS

investment thesis

DR Horton (NYSE:DHI) stands out as a solid investment in the American homebuilding industry. They have demonstrated the ability to navigate constantly changing housing market trends, an important factor in an industry often subject to economic fluctuations. Despite rising interest rates and inflation, DHI sales are up 8% this year.

The current housing market, marked by tight supply, provides an accommodative tailwind in 2024 despite higher interest rates. Today (Wednesday, December 13) the Fed announced it is maintaining its wait-and-see stance on monetary policy for the second consecutive meeting. After a period of rapid interest rate increases, this shift toward policy normalization allows consumers to embrace higher rates for the longer term. DHI order cancellations have decreased from the 2022 peak, and new orders have increased. The combination of these trends and a supportive macroeconomic environment, underpinned by the resilience of the US economy, tight labor market and GDP growth, reinforce our bullish stance on DHI reaching 2024 despite higher mortgage costs .

House market is stabilizing

Despite high mortgage rates and inflation, DHI’s recent performance has been exemplary. Revenue rose 9% in the September quarter. Although net income declined slightly, it is still above Wall Street consensus, and more importantly, it aligns with its dynamic pricing model and strategic focus on maintaining volume and market share, which This is an important buffer against constantly changing market demand, as shown in the chart below.

DHI. Graph created by author.

DHI closed 82,917 homes in FY2023, almost unchanged from 82,744 units last year. The average price per unit was $381,600/unit, down slightly from $385,100/unit in 2022. Domestic sales margins declined year over year from 29% to 25% but are still above the historical average. These dynamics suggest that DHIs bore the brunt of inflationary pressures rather than passing the costs on to customers, reflecting their focus on maintaining market share and volumes. This volume stability translates into better communication with suppliers and contractors, an important factor that recently emerged to the surface as material shortages, inflation and a tight labor market impacted sector operations. With lumber prices falling and supply chain issues diminishing, these conditions support our positive outlook on the company. The improvement in new domestic orders also shows that consumers have adapted to higher interest rates. New domestic orders increased by 39% in the fourth quarter of 2023, which supports this conclusion.

growth oriented home builder

DHI has shown remarkable growth and market leadership over the last few years. Since 2009, the company has expanded its operations from 36 markets to 118 markets. In particular, the leadership position of DHI has seen significant growth. From being the top player in only seven markets in 2009, the company has progressively increased its dominance, leading 15 markets by 2015 and now holding market leading positions in 55 markets.

Additionally, DHI’s focus on affordable housing with an average selling price of $381,600 in fiscal 2023 strategically positions the company to attract customers adjusting to rising mortgage rates by opting for more budget-friendly homes. This alignment with current market needs and trends enhances our confidence in DHI’s ability to maintain its growth momentum through 2024.

DHI

strong balance sheet

Given the extensive capital requirements required for operations, capital-intensive companies often maintain high leverage ratios. On the other hand, DHI has net zero debt with a cash balance of $3.7 billion, which is more than its long-term borrowings of $3 billion. Its long-term debt-to-capital ratio is around 10%, one of the lowest in the region. These numbers position DHI favorably when compared to industry competitors.

The search for alpha. Graph created by author.

In Q4 ’23, DHI generated $2 billion in operating cash flow, the highest on record, bringing total operating cash flow for FY 2023 to $4.3 billion, up from $550 million over the past two years. There is a significant increase from the average. The company attributed this performance to improvements in inventory management. Over the years, DHI has been transitioning to a more capital-light model, emphasizing land purchase options rather than outright purchases, thus unlocking capital. Therefore, the improvement in operating cash flow is not a one-time increase. Management expects operating cash flow of $3 billion in fiscal 2024, citing their strong order book, operating efficiencies and fast inventory turnover.

Shareholder returns and valuation

DHI currently trades at a PE ratio of 10x, which is quite attractive on a standalone basis. Compared to peers, it stands at the midpoint. However, when considering its market position as the largest US homebuilder and the fact that it is one of only four of its peers listed on the S&P500 (SP500) index, a factor that increases its visibility and liquidity. increases, its price also appears comparatively advantageous. Other players with lower valuation ratios, such as Green Brick Partners (GRBK), KB Home (KB) and Taylor Morrison (TMHC). Additionally, DHI has a more diverse operating footprint than smaller competitors, thereby reducing risks arising from regional economic variations, which also require a premium.

Data by YCharts

Adding to DHI’s attractive valuation is a shareholder-friendly dividend and repurchase program. In 2017, DHI initiated a share repurchase program, resulting in a 13% decline in shares outstanding. In recent years, the company has been accelerating its shareholder capital return policies, buying back 3% of total shares outstanding in fiscal 2023 alone.

Data by YCharts

The company’s dividend policy is a bit more modest, with a payout ratio of less than 10%, reflecting a prudent capital allocation strategy that ensures the company has the money to maintain and grow its dividend distribution across different economic cycles. There is adequate security. This year marks the 10th year that DHI has increased its dividend after the board approved a 20% increase.

how could i be wrong

As a cyclical stock, DHI’s performance is particularly sensitive to macroeconomic changes. Although the risk is low, the company’s pricing strategy that helped maintain volumes, inventory cycles and cash flow metrics may not be enough to fully mitigate the effects of a severe economic downturn.

Additionally, the rising cost of land, which has increased by 11% this year, poses a challenge. If this upward trend continues, it could put pressure on working capital and potentially impact DHI’s ability to maintain its share repurchase program and dividend growth, both of which support our bullish stance. are the major aspects. Going forward, it will be important to monitor land prices for significant volatility, as well as keep an eye on overall economic conditions.

Summary

DHI’s strategic focus on affordable housing, combined with a strong balance sheet and impressive operating efficiency, positions it favorably in a market struggling with high mortgage rates. The company’s ability to adapt to market dynamics is reflected in its stable sales volumes and revenue growth, which aligns well with current housing demand trends. As we move into 2024, DHI’s diversified market presence, capital-light business model and commitment to shareholder returns underpin a promising outlook. This mix of flexibility, growth, FCF improvement and shareholder-friendly capital allocation policy makes DHI an attractive investment option despite economic uncertainties.

Source: seekingalpha.com