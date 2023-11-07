Dr Eric Berg shares his 'number one exercise' to easily lose belly fat





On his YouTube channel, Dr Eric Berg discussed the difficulties people face when it comes to losing weight, and the best way to overcome such challenges. For some, they may initially lose weight, but then they seemingly can’t shift any more pounds no matter what, said Dr Berg. While diet accounts for 85 percent of a person’s success rate in losing weight, the remaining 15 percent for exercise also counts. To leverage the maximum amount of fat loss from the belly, you need to make your body burn fat instead of sugar fuel. “Whether you burn sugar or fat really depends on one hormone and that is called insulin,” said Dr Berg.

“If insulin goes up, you will not burn fat, you’re only going to burn sugar; if [insulin] goes down, your body will then burn fat.” Dr Berg explained that the fat on your body is a survival mechanism, and it’s very unnatural for the body to burn fat in the first place. Thus, you need to lower insulin by lowering your carbohydrate intake and lowering the number of meals you eat during the day. The easiest way possible to do this is to engage in intermittent fasting, which means not snacking between meals, which is “necessary”, and eating less frequently.

Dr Berg said when your body is a fat-burning machine, due to intermittent fasting, you can correct a bad metabolism. Do note that it can take up to a month of consistently abiding by intermittent fasting in order for your body to enter this state. As for exercise, a meta-analysis of 54 different studies shows that walking is the best exercise to do in order to lose belly fat when you are also doing intermittent fasting. Dr Berg said: “Walking actually can help you burn more fat off your midsection than doing this higher-intense exercise.”

While high-intensity exercise is essential for growing muscle, walking is better at burning fat from your belly. The first 30 minutes of walking gets rid of sugar fuel, but then you burn off pure fat, so Dr Berg recommends walking for at least an hour daily. While walking only burns up to 300 calories per hour, which doesn’t seem a lot, you’re clearing out cortisol and adrenaline, which is a “huge barrier to losing weight”. “I highly recommend you get a pedometer to measure how many steps that you walk in a day,” said Dr Berg.





