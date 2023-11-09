‘Dr. ‘Doom’ Nouriel Roubini has said that crypto is ‘completely corrupt’. Now he is launching his own token.

“Dr. Doom” Nouriel Roubini is launching a crypto token after bashing the crypto industry for years.

The token will be tied to investments that Roubini has promoted in the past, including gold and other commodities.

Roubini has been a vocal crypto critic, previously calling the industry “completely corrupt.”

“Dr. Doom” Nouriel Roubini spent years bashing crypto. Now, his asset management firm is creating its own crypto token.

Roubini’s Atlas Capital is launching the Atlas Climate Token, a blockchain-based stablecoin that will be pegged to a “carefully selected portfolio of liquid real-world assets,” the company said in a statement on Oct. 31.

These include climate-resilient real estate investment trusts, inflation-protected government bonds, gold and other commodities.

These investments are in line with those previously mentioned by Roubini, as the famously gloomy economist warned of a series of disasters.

In the past year, he has warned of rising debt and a financial crisis that would leave the US in the grip of hyperinflation. This will be compounded by wars, widespread disease and climate change. He suggests investors should pile up assets that protect against those risks.

Atlas claimed to have a winning track history of investments backing its stablecoin. The firm said in a statement that its portfolio has recorded profits in 48 of the last 51 years with an average return of 8.2%.

Atlas said its portfolio would have quadrupled returns over the past three decades, while the US dollar’s value has more than halved after adjusting for inflation. The company also plans to launch an exchange-traded fund in the first quarter of 2024.

Atlas Portfolio Performance against the US Dollar Atlas Capital

The issuance of the cryptocurrency is a major change for Roubini, who previously described crypto as “completely corrupt” andThe biggest criminal robbery in human history,

Earlier this year, he warned of a coming “crypto apocalypse” for the industry, crediting regulators for cracking down on misconduct in the sector.

Roubini is known for his consistently bearish stance on the economy and markets. He was one of the first economists to predict the subprime mortgage crisis of 2008. And they have warned of some kind of disaster for the American economy for most of the last two decades. This led to criticism from other experts, some of whom called Roubini a “permabear”.

Atlas Capital did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com