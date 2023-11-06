Dr. Abdullah Kablan to Launch Delta Wealth Partners During Web Summit 2023 – Grit Daily News

Web Summit Lisbon is returning again in 2023, and despite a few bumps along the way, it’s set to wow the global tech community. As always, it promises a strong crowd of more than 70,000 attendees from more than 160 countries, including a field of 1,000 speakers. Among them, Dr. Abdullah Kablan is set to return this time with some incredibly exciting news about his latest venture, Delta Wealth Partners (DWP).

Web Summit, recognized as the premier global technology conference, is once again hosting a gathering of tech visionaries, entrepreneurs and investors at the Altice Arena and FIL Pavilions in Lisbon. This year, it will run from November 13 to 16, all under the new leadership of CEO Katherine Maher.

Every year, the event is attended by experts from various fields, and Dr. Kablan has often been among them, bringing vast knowledge of AI and machine learning to the field of complex financial systems. This year, their focus is on the launch of their new venture capital fund manager, Delta Wealth Partners (DWP).

With the goal of setting a new benchmark for AI-focused venture capital in the region, DWP is on a mission to invest and manage venture capital investments that push AI innovations to the forefront of industry transformation. This approach is supported by Dr. Kablan’s recognition of the immense potential of AI in shaping the future. DWP is licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) and is based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

As a serial entrepreneur, Dr. Kablan has a deep understanding of what it takes to start a company and turn it into a successful endeavor. He will share his insights alongside the announcement as a special guest at the prestigious Grit Daily Speakers and Media Dinner, adding an additional layer of excitement to the annual event.

Grit Daily’s sixth annual Speaker and Media Dinner will be held on November 14 at 7pm WET. It will be held at Monte Mar Lisboa, which serves Portuguese seafood dishes and Mozambican cuisine in a stylish, modern setting by the sea. The dinner will feature media and investors from around the world, who will gather under one roof to enjoy food, drinks and good company.

The anticipation of DWP’s launch is echoed in Dr. Kablan’s own words, as he invites potential colleagues to join him on this unprecedented journey. The venture promises not only to make a significant contribution to the technology investment landscape but also to develop a new era of digital innovation systems.

