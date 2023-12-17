Dozens of young entrepreneurs launch businesses at Denver Children's Business Fair

DENVER – Two dozen new business owners made their grand debut Saturday at the third annual Denver Children’s Business Fair. 25 children aged 6 to 16 spent several months developing their business.

Ideas ranged from Christmas decorations to baked goods, custom ukuleles – even plants.

The kids also learned about overhead costs – each had to pay $15 to rent their space.

It was all open to the public, and the children had to keep all the cash given for their stuff.

A 12-year-old entrepreneur said she wants to see her paper bracelets and henna business become a real deal one day.

“It’s about working and interacting with other people and how to convince other people to buy your product. It is very good for business, so it is a very good practice,” said Madhavi Chittoor, one of the young entrepreneurs.

Awards were also given for certain categories like most business potential, most creative idea and most impressive presentation.

The event was sponsored by Acton Academy, Acton’s Next Great Adventure, donors and volunteers.

Next year’s Denver Children’s Business Fair will take place on December 14, 2024. If you would like to be contacted about future sponsorship or partnership opportunities, contact organizer Adonia Hentrich at [email protected]. To sign up for or host a kids’ trade fair, click here.

