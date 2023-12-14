Dozens of Texas businesses challenge abortion ban: 'This is why our economy is hurting'

A coalition of businesses argued Thursday that ambiguities in Texas’ abortion ban are making it harder for businesses to recruit in the state.

51 businesses have signed an amicus brief filed by dating site Bumble’s in-house counsel in support of 22 women suing the state over its abortion ban.

The plaintiffs in that case – Zurawski v. Texas – are 20 former patients who argue they were denied medically necessary abortions because physicians feared legal consequences.

As a tech company primarily run by women, Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd said she believes she has a duty to not only provide access to health care, but also “to speak out against the regression of women’s rights. -And you have to speak loudly too.”

Businesses that signed the letter – including dating sites Bumble and Match Group (parent company of Match.com and Tinder), advertising giants Preacher and GSD&M, event organizers SXSW and the United States Women’s Chamber of Commerce, as well as dozens of Texas Are. Real estate, law firms and restaurant groups argued that the state’s abortion laws make it unattractive to families who want to move to a place where they can have children.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Texas has enacted a nearly complete ban on abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which typically occurs about 6 weeks into pregnancy and often before a woman can Find out that she is pregnant.

After that point, the state allows the procedure only if it is deemed medically necessary — an exception that the Zurawski plaintiffs and others argue is overly vague and does not translate into legal abortion in the real world. Is.

Uncertainty over those laws has affected and continues to affect companies doing business in Texas, companies thinking about doing business in Texas, employees who live or travel to Texas, and individuals considering relocating to Texas. Will keep. Letter.

“Because of those undeniable realities, businesses are now forced to confront this issue – not for ethical or legal reasons – but to keep the lights on and people working, making money,” it continues.

“No sector of the Texas economy is untouched.”

The state’s GOP leadership has sought to attract transplants from other states to Texas, which it has presented as a pro-business, small-government paradise: a place with no income taxes and consistent local regulations and where The rights of parents are supreme in schools.

But Bumble Letters brings together case studies of potential transplants — including oil company executives — who decided not to move to Texas based on their desire to start a family.

It also emphasizes the risk felt by women who are visiting the state on business – or for the lucrative professional conferences that Texas cities compete to attract.

For example, in 2023, the Society of Women Engineers (SWE) – an organization with 40,000 members – announced that it will not hold conferences on health care “in any location where there are limitations on reproduction”, with Texas also on the list. Is included.

SWE’s move was joined by other professional societies such as the Society for Integrative and Comparative Biology and the Journal of Urology, citing the duty of conference organizers to “reasonably ensure that female urologists are protected from catastrophic health outcomes.” Can participate safely without danger.” ,

The Bumble filing is based on research that found that nearly half of young women in nine battleground states are considering or planning to move to a state with “comprehensive protections” for reproductive health care, and nearly two-thirds nationwide. Thirds of college-educated workers will not do so. Consider a job in a state with abortion restrictions.

To make matters worse, women and their doctors don’t have a clear picture of what constitutes a safe abortion under the exception for medically necessary cases, author Sarah Stewart of the law firm Reed Smith told The Hill. What situations are exceptional for giving?

“Zurawski’s question is: What standard do doctors need to meet? Is this a good-faith medical decision or something else?” Stewart asked.

Stewart said the inherent complexity and unexpected consequences of pregnancy make a set-it-and-forget-it list of exceptions untenable. “If this is an objective standard, the state will always be able to come up with another doctor who will testify that the abortion was not necessary – so that would give the doctor no comfort, and no clarity and certainty,” she pointed out. Hill.

In essence, Stewart said, the exceptions leave state doctors in the same place as an outright ban, only now with “the threat of very serious consequences if it turns out they guessed wrong.”

This means that abortion bans are costing states $15 billion in lost revenue per year as eligible candidates move elsewhere and women of childbearing age stay out of the workforce, according to the Institute for Women, cited in Bumble. According to the 2021 report of Policy Research. Letter.

The businesses that signed the Bumble filing argue that these costs are falling on them. To attract people to states where abortion is banned, businesses are now having to strengthen their medical policies to pay for travel so employees can get reproductive health care out of state, the letter says – something that corporations ranging from Microsoft and Disney to Google and Wells Fargo now offer.

Critics of Texas abortion laws passed in 2021 and 2022 have pointed to the discrepancy between the starting point of the state’s ban and the timeline for when most women learn they are pregnant, as a troubling source of uncertainty.

The Bumble letter — and the broader Zurawski challenge of which it is a part — emphasizes that the laws’ cut-off point also conflicts with another timeline: the one when some women with badly wanted pregnancies get the brutal news. That their fetus has serious medical conditions.

The ban is imposed in the state long before parents get such news.

For example, genetic testing – which can reveal fatal fetal abnormalities such as trisomy 13, Tay-Sachs or anencephaly – can only be done after about 10 weeks of pregnancy.

The trial follows how Kate Cox — the Dallas-area woman at the center of a court battle over the ban, who recently fled Texas to get an out-of-state abortion — learned about 20 weeks into her pregnancy that she The fetus she was carrying. Trisomy 18, a rare and usually fatal condition that causes massive abnormalities throughout the body.

Like many of the Zurawski plaintiffs, Cox was told by her doctors that her health would be in danger if she did not get an abortion — but she was unable to obtain the procedure under the state’s ban, despite an exception for medically necessary cases. Was.

The Zurawski plaintiffs argue that the standard for this exception is dangerously vague, and the penalties for doctors who get it wrong are too high. They could include up to 99 years in prison, civil fines of up to $100,000 and – even if the state ignores the case – possible lawsuits under Senate Bill 8 from any private citizen who believes abortion is unnecessary.

This is a restrictive understanding of the ban – but the Texas Supreme Court also appears to confirm it in the Cox case.

The court ruled Monday evening that protections are available to doctors who perform abortions only when the mother’s life is clearly in danger, and because Cox’s doctor did not use the phrase “life threatening physical condition” in the filing. Had done, due to which a demand was made to protect him. Miscarriage, she was not up to standard.

Similar to Cox, Zurawski plaintiff Lauren Hall had to travel to Washington to get an abortion because her fetus was diagnosed with anencephaly — a fatal condition in which a fetus develops without a skull or brain.

In that case, Hall recalled to the Texas Tribune, his doctor advised him to get out of the state.

In 2023 the state legislature passed some reforms allowing abortion in limited cases. But the court’s decision Monday on Cox’s case implies that little has changed in the practical application of the law since Hall’s flight.

Rachel O’Leary Carmona, executive director of the Women’s March, said cases like this tell women thinking about moving to Texas that the state is “fundamentally non-serious” about the safety of women and newborns.

O’Leary Carmona said that dynamic is especially evident when abortion restrictions are juxtaposed against Texas’ high maternal mortality rate and lack of mandatory paid maternity leave or state support for recent mothers.

“There is no clear policy that addresses the issue of actually giving women the support they need to make appropriate choices about becoming a mother,” she said.

The Bumble letter echoed those concerns. As physicians are leaving Texas to avoid getting caught up in abortion-related ambiguities, it is creating a feedback loop “that pushes businesses and workers away,” Stewart wrote.

In the case of Cox, he said, “That’s why businesses will continue to struggle to recruit and retain talent. This is why pregnant women from other states hesitate to travel to Texas for business meetings. “This is why doctors are leaving the state.”

“That’s why our economy is being affected.”

