Dozens of stolen items seized in Portland shoplifting mission

Joyce Ogiriri and Jenna Demel

three hours ago

Portland, Ore. (KOIN) – Dozens of people were taken into custody in the latest “retail theft mission” conducted by Portland police and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend.

Although authorities have not released figures for Sunday, 24 people were arrested on Saturday Shoplifting missions were conducted at Mall 205 and Gateway Shopping Center. As of Saturday, officers have stopped 21 vehicles, stopped 16 people, recovered 2 stolen cars as well as over $3500 in merchandise stolen from Target, Home Depot, Kohl’s and WinCo Foods combined.

“We see stolen cars, guns, drugs. And it’s just a normal conversation while our community is trying to come here and get their groceries and get their stuff for the holidays,” said PPB Officer Michael Terrett.

Shoplifting and other criminal data are used to decide which stores and shopping centers to focus on, officials said. But PPB Sgt. Craig Anderson said this is about more than an arrest.

PPB officers during a “retail theft mission” in Portland, December 9, 2023 (PPB East Precinct) PPB officers during a “retail theft mission” in Portland, December 9, 2023 (PPB East Precinct) PPB officers during a “retail theft mission” in Portland, December 9, 2023 (PPB East Precinct) PPB officers during a “retail theft mission” in Portland, December 9, 2023 (PPB East Precinct) PPB officers during a “retail theft mission” in Portland, Dec. 9, 2023 (KOIN) PPB officers during a “retail theft mission” in Portland, Dec. 9, 2023 (KOIN)

“We can give them a citation in lieu of staying (in custody). So we use our discretion and help those people when we think it’s just a situation where they need a little more help, a little more care and get them and keep them on a good path,” Anderson. told KOIN 6 News.

Of the 24 people taken into custody Saturday, 4 had felony charges and 2 had felony warrants.

KOIN 6 News will have more details later.

Source: www.koin.com