Dozens of Barclays Bank branches closed by climate activists

A protest group linked to Extinction Rebellion has closed the doors of almost 50 Barclays Bank branches across the UK.

XR’s sister organization Money Rebellion targeted dozens of branches on Monday, including London’s Tottenham Court Road and Kilmarnock Road in Glasgow.

Money Rebellion is demanding that the bank stop its investment in fossil fuel projects and is calling on customers to boycott Barclays in favor of “ethical banks”.

Photographs of the Barclays branch in Albion Street in Leeds show “Fossil Fool” painted on the front doors.

The disruption follows a similar move by Greenpeace in 2020, when the group closed the doors of 97 Barclays branches across the country.

Earlier this month, nine XR activists were acquitted by a jury of causing £500,000 of criminal damage for breaking windows at the headquarters of HSBC bank in London.

The group is known for its disruptive action including blocking roads and covering artworks and buildings with orange paint.

A spokesperson for the group said the disruption was “part of an important new wave of asset-focused climate action”.

It added: “Superglazed locks closing a branch may hurt its business in the short term, but the long-term damage is to Barclays’s reputation as customers learn how its old business model destroys the environment. And take your money somewhere else.

“Climate change is real and happening right now. We urge Barclays customers to harness their power by transferring their account to a bank more aligned with the planet’s livable future.

The 2023 Banking on Climate Chaos report states that Barclays invested more than $190.58 billion in fossil fuels between 2016 and 2022. The report was written by seven different charities and activist organisations, including Rainforest Action Network and Banktracker.

According to Bank.Green, which campaigns for banks to finance green projects, Barclays Bank is the largest financier of fossil fuel projects in Europe.

Barclays Bank said it had reduced its investments in five high-emission sectors by 32 percent since 2020.

A Money Rebellion activist attending the action, who did not want to be identified, said: “Barclays is pumping billions of dollars into the fossil fuel industry, completely contrary to the advice of the International Energy Agency, the United Nations and the IPCC. Is.

“Barclays is prioritizing short-term profits over a livable future and many of us are fed up with their paltry progress as they hide behind their lies and lies.”

An XR worker said: “We are reacting to public attitudes and targeting perpetrators of climate change, not ordinary people and we apologize for any inconvenience caused to staff and customers.

“The inconvenience we have experienced this morning is small compared to the disastrous events already occurring due to fossil fuel financing by Barclays.”

A Barclays spokesperson said: “In line with our ambition to be a net zero bank by 2050, we believe we can make the biggest difference by working with our customers as they transition to low-carbon business models can reduce their carbon-intensive activity while scaling up low-carbon technologies, infrastructure and capacity.

“We have set 2030 targets to reduce emissions in five high-emitting sectors, including the energy sector, where we have achieved a 32% reduction from 2020. In addition, to scale up essential technologies and infrastructure, we have committed £99 billion in green finance since 2018, and aims to facilitate $1trn in sustainable and transition financing between 2023 and 2030.

