The attacks come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is on a tour of the US and Scandinavia to drum up more aid and support for Ukraine during the harsh winter months.

Ukraine’s capital was hit by another ballistic missile attack early Wednesday, injuring at least 53 people, including six children, and damaging buildings, officials said.

A series of loud explosions could be heard in Kiev at 03:00 local time as the city’s air defenses were activated for the second time this week. Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia fired 10 ballistic missiles toward the capital and all were intercepted by air defenses.

The attack underlined the ongoing threat to Ukraine from the Kremlin’s missile arsenal in the 21-month war. Russia has been increasing its stockpile of air-launched cruise missiles from its heavy bomber fleet in recent months, according to a recent assessment by Britain’s Defense Ministry.

This could mark the beginning of another winter bombing of Ukraine’s power grid. Moscow last year targeted Ukrainians’ energy infrastructure in an effort to deprive them of heat, light and running water and break their fighting spirit.

Zelensky tried to persuade Washington

Ukraine is reducing supplies of air defense munitions and other ammunition. That prompted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Washington on Tuesday in an effort to persuade lawmakers to approve President Joe Biden’s $61.4 billion (€56 billion) request for Ukraine.

Zelensky arrived in Norway on Wednesday to meet Nordic leaders gathered for a regional meeting focusing on cooperation on security and defense issues. Senior leaders from Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland and Sweden, among Kiev’s staunchest supporters, attended.

“We are at a critical stage where Europe must continue its support,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement. “We must be tireless in our help.”

Kiev injured were taken to hospital for treatment

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Kitschko said on Telegram that debris from intercepted missiles fell in Kiev’s Eastern Dniprovsky district, injuring at least 53 people. Twenty people, including two children, were hospitalized and 33 people received medical treatment at the scene.

An apartment building, a private house and several cars caught fire, Klitschko said, while windows at a children’s hospital were shattered. The water supply system in the district has also been damaged due to falling rocket debris.

It was not immediately clear what type of missile was used in the Kiev attack.

“It is difficult to imagine the consequences of these attacks if we do not have air defense,” Ukraine’s Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko, formerly of Ukraine, said on Twitter. “Each attack emphasizes the urgent need for greater security, as Russia shows no intention of stopping.”

Elsewhere in Ukraine, 10 Russian drones were shot down, most of them in the Odessa region, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

On Monday, a Russian missile attack destroyed several homes on the outskirts of Kiev and temporarily deprived more than 100 homes of power.

Blackouts and cyber attacks for Christmas

Wednesday’s attack came as Zelensky visited Washington, where he made an impassioned appeal to Congress to approve additional aid to fight Russia’s aggression.

Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak, who was traveling with the president, said the interception of missiles fired at Kiev shows how Western support is helping Ukraine resist Russian aggression.

“The effectiveness of Western weapons in the hands of Ukrainian soldiers is beyond doubt,” Yermak wrote on Telegram.

As winter progresses and troop movement is hindered, leading to little change in the front line, aerial bombardment plays an increasing role in the war. Ukrainian officials have warned that Russia will target energy infrastructure to cause power outages and blackouts as happened last winter.

Cyber ​​attacks are also a busy battlefield. Ukrainian telecommunications provider Kyivstar, which serves more than 24 million mobile subscribers nationwide, said its services were disrupted on Tuesday by a “powerful” attack by hackers. According to Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv regional administration, it also disrupted the air raid warning system in part of the Kyiv region.

