Downtown Traverse City: Morsels owner arrested, currently facing five felony charges

Nov. 11—TRAVERSE CITY — The owner of downtown coffee shop Morsels was arrested on multiple felony counts after a lengthy investigation, Traverse City Police Department officials reported Friday.

Ed Witkowski, 49, of Traverse City first purchased the business from its previous owners in 2021.

Law enforcement refused to release or confirm his name until he was indicted and his charges were read. But, based on property records, jail records and court records, the Record-Eagle was able to confirm that Witkowski is the man.

The arrest comes after TCPD detectives executed two search warrants at Witkowski’s home and business last month.

According to a release from the department, they first investigated Witkowski for a month and a half for “illegal surveillance activities.” Department officials declined to comment on what exactly those activities were, citing the pending court case and investigation.

Chief Matthew Richmond confirmed at the time the search warrant was executed that, on October 27, his officers collected evidence from both the coffee shop and the North Oak Street home.

The Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s Office authorized an arrest warrant for Witkowski on three felony counts: using a computer to commit a crime, capturing/distributing images of an unclothed person and lying to a police officer. According to police reports, he was arrested at his home on North Oak Street around 8 pm on Thursday night.

“The suspect was booked into the Grand Traverse County Jail without incident,” the TCPD release said. “The case will remain open pending additional investigation.”

This morning, 86th District Court records indicated that two additional counts of capturing/distributing an image of a nude person were added to Witkowski’s list of charges, making a total of five felony counts against him.

The Traverse City Courthouse was closed Friday for Veterans Day, so it’s unclear when Witkowski will be arraigned.

Before moving to Northern Michigan, Witkowski lived in Lewes, Delaware, where he managed a Home Depot. He also lived in Wisconsin.

His wife has written three leadership books, “Leading from the Front,” “Spark,” and “Bet on You,” and hosts her own podcast, which has the same name as her third book.

On the June 12 episode, he interviewed Ed Witkowski about what it’s like to own a small business.

“There’s a louder voice for probably every business in town. And it’s not from the business owners,” he said on the show. “This is from people who want to influence the actions of business owners.”

She asked him what he does when he faces unsolicited advice.

He replied, “I don’t hear it.” “My advice to people who give unsolicited advice is to take your own advice and do it at your own pace.”

He further explained that before purchasing Morsels he had no passion for coffee or baking, but he was passionate about making money and being successful. “I know I can take it and make it better,” he said on the show.

Police confirmed they do not have any other suspects in the case at this time.

The charges Witkowski faces carry a sentence of more than 30 years in prison, depending on state law guidelines. He is in custody at the Grand Traverse County Jail awaiting his first court date.

Morsels was open for regular business hours on Friday.

This article was updated on November 11 to reflect that only Ed Witkowski lived in Lewes, Delaware and Wisconsin before moving to Traverse City.

Record-Eagle reporter Ted Wendling contributed reporting to this article.

