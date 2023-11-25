November 24 – Rite Aid will close its store in downtown Spokane on December 6, the company announced, a month after filing for bankruptcy, leaving some residents with few options nearby for prescriptions or miscellaneous items.

In view of the closure, the store will not operate during weekends and will be open only during the week from 9 am to 5 pm.

“Rite Aid regularly assesses its retail footprint to ensure we are operating efficiently while meeting the needs of our customers, communities, associates and overall business,” the company wrote in a statement. “In connection with the court-supervised process, we have informed the Court about certain underperforming stores that we are closing in order to reduce rental expenses and strengthen overall financial performance.”

Rite Aid informed the bankruptcy court on October 17 that it would close 154 stores, including 11 Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs locations in Western Washington. The company wrote in its statement that it has not taken any decision on closing additional stores at this time.

Customer prescriptions for the downtown location will be transferred to the South Hill Rite Aid at 810 East 29th Avenue, about 3 miles away.

For many people, closure is a minor inconvenience. Resident Jeremiah Cox said he sometimes stops at the downtown store for groceries and toiletries on his way home from work at Fairchild Air Force Base.

But some regular customers, such as downtown resident Eric Griffith, used the downtown store to fulfill a variety of needs, including getting their medications.

“I get my prescriptions filled here, I come here for cosmetics, food, toiletries, they’re my go-to when I want a nice drink,” Griffith said, just outside the downtown Rite Aid. “It’s going to have a huge impact on me; I have to travel 3 miles when I can basically walk out my front door to this place.”

Griffith said that for groceries and other items she’ll need on a regular basis, she’ll likely have to go the extra mile to Rosauer’s Supermarket.

“And that’s unfortunate, because their prices are so high,” he said. “It’s economical and I don’t have to walk as far.”

The closest pharmacy to the Downtown Rite Aid to close is Heart and Dilatash Pharmacy, two blocks away, across the street from the Bank of America Financial Center Tower.

