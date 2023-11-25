Downtown Burlington restaurant Deep City announces permanent closing

Deep City in Burlington announces permanent closure

In the post, the owners cited a number of business challenges, including staff shortages, supply chain shortages and inflation, in their decision to ultimately close.

Updated: 3:33pm EST November 24, 2023

Another Downtown Burlington restaurant is closing for good. Deep City, the Lake Street restaurant associated with Foam Brewers, has been closed since last Wednesday, according to a post on its Facebook page. In the post, the owners cited several business challenges in their decision to ultimately close, including staff shortages, supply chain shortages and inflation. After much reflection, we feel a longer reset period is necessary to reflect on our journey, think about where we want to go from here, and how we will get there,” the post reads in part. Is. Deep City opened in March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. Deep City owners said they hope to reopen in some capacity later, but they are unsure about when or if that will be possible. However, they remain optimistic that they will be able to return to the Queen City one day. Foam Brewers, which is next to Deep City, will continue to operate as normal. Earlier this month, El Gato Cantina announced it was closing its Downtown Burlington location, and will instead focus on its Essex Junction location as well as its food truck operations.

Another downtown Burlington restaurant is closing for good.

Depp City, the Lake Street restaurant associated with Foam Brewers, has been closed since last Wednesday, according to a post on its Facebook page.

In the post, the owners cited a number of business challenges, including staff shortages, supply chain shortages and inflation, in their decision to ultimately close.

“After much reflection, we feel a longer reset period is necessary to reflect on our journey, think about where we want to go from here and how we will get there,” the post reads.

Deep City opened in March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Deep City owners said they hope to reopen in some capacity at a later date, but are unsure when that will be possible. However, they remain optimistic that they will be able to return to the Queen City one day.

Foam Brewers, located next to Deep City, will continue to operate as normal.

Earlier this month, El Gato Cantina announced it was closing its Downtown Burlington location, and will instead focus on its Essex Junction location as well as its food truck operations.

Source: www.mynbc5.com