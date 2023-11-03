Down more than 90% from highs, this extremely cheap stock may be worth a closer look

There is no argument that insurance is disruptive lemonade (LMND 47.00%) has products that customers love. Thanks to its user-friendly applications and claims processes, the company has grown its customer base to approximately 2 million people.

However, the problem has always been profitability and sustainability. For the past few years, Lemonade has been losing money at an alarming rate. There are serious doubts about the business’s ability to reach profitability before the money runs out – and with shares down 93% from all-time highs and a terrible climate for raising new growth capital, many investors have stayed away. Are.

In its most recent earnings report, Lemonade not only exceeded expectations for the current quarter, but also gave investors some positive surprises on its path to profitability, and the progress Lemonade has made toward achieving positive cash flow. Management has given investors some clear dates by which it expects to achieve two key profitability metrics.

Lemon water results look stronger

Lemonade’s third-quarter numbers look solid in terms of both growth and progress toward profitability.

The company recorded in-force premium of $719 million, up 18% year-on-year, which is very strong given management’s strategy of prioritizing profitability over overall growth. The company just hit 2 million subscribers at the end of the quarter and is expected to hit the milestone this month, less than three years after reaching the 1 million mark.

While Lemonade’s loss ratio is still not at the 75% target that management is aiming for to achieve long-term profitability, it came in at 83% — 11 percentage points better than a year ago. Lemonade estimates that the lifetime loss ratio of its new cohorts of insurance customers will be below the 75% mark, and so far the company’s projections have proven accurate for customers added through mid-2022. Operating expenses also declined significantly year on year.

As a result of business growth and improvements in underwriting, Lemonade’s net loss has narrowed significantly, from $91 million a year ago to $62 million today.

Is a path to profitability emerging?

Previously, Lemonade had said it expected to achieve profitability without raising any additional capital, but did not give a date in the near future. It had more than $1 billion on its balance sheet at the time, so investors took it with gusto.

However, Lemonade now says it expects to be cash flow positive by the end of 2025, sooner than management previously expected. And with $945 million on the balance sheet and over $100 million of cash burn in the first three quarters of 2023 (and decline over time), that would mean Lemonade would achieve positive cash flow while maintaining hundreds of millions of dollars of unrestricted cash. ,

What’s more, management expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) profitability to be followed soon after the business turns cash flow positive.

Remarkably low valuation and excellent momentum

Even after its post-earnings pop, Lemonade’s market cap is still around $880 million, which is actually Less That’s more than the $945 million in cash and investments it has on its balance sheet. In other words, the market is actually giving Lemonade’s business a negative valuation.

To be sure, there’s a lot that will need to go right – especially when it comes to getting its loss ratio under control – before Lemonade can truly achieve consistent profitability. But things are clearly moving in the right direction, and if the company can use its momentum to reach profitability without spending its remaining cash, it could be a home run for patient investors.

