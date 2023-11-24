Down 7% in the Last Three Months, Can MarketAccess Stock Be a Winner?

Brazil – 2022/05/16: MarketAccess Holdings Inc. in this photo illustration. logo is visible , [+] A smartphone and in the background. (Photo illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

:MKTX) is currently trading at $234 per share, which is about 60% down (up 148%) from the $580 level on February 2, 2021 (pre-inflation shock high), and seems undervalued. At the end of June 2022, just before the Fed started raising rates, MarketAxess stock was trading at around $256, and it now trades 9% below that level. In comparison, the S&P 500 rose about 20% during this period. The share price has declined in recent quarters due to various reasons. First, tough macroeconomic conditions have made investors cautious. Furthermore, the stagnant growth in MKTX revenues has further weakened investor confidence in the stock. Notably, its revenue growth rate has fallen into the low single digits after reaching 35% year-on-year in 2020.

Amid the current financial backdrop, MKTX stock has suffered a sharp decline of 60% from the $570 level in early January 2021 to now around $235, compared to around 20% for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period. There has been an increase of %. Notably, MKTX stock has underperformed the broader market each of the last three years. Returns for the stock were -28% in 2021, -32% in 2022, and -16% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 19% in 2023. – it shows that MKTX underperforms S&P In 2021, 2022 and 2023. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To financial sector giants including Wei, JPM and MA, and even megacap stars GOOG, TSLA and MSFT. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could MKTX face a similar situation as in 2021, 2022 and 2023? S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will it see an improvement?

A return to pre-inflation shock levels means MKTX stock would have to gain about 148% from current levels. Although we do not expect this to materialize in the short to medium term, the growth prospects look attractive in the long term. The company runs an electronic trading platform for fixed income securities and is one of the major market players in this sector. We expect to see a steady increase in its average daily volume in the coming years.

Our detailed analysis of MarketAccess’ post-inflation shock Captures trends in a company’s stock during the turbulent market conditions seen in 2022 and compares these trends to the stock’s performance during the 2008 recession.

2022 inflation shock

Timeline of inflation shocks so far:

2020 – early 2021: Increase in money supply to mitigate the impact of lockdowns led to higher demand for goods; Manufacturers are unable to keep up.

Early 2021: Shipping disruptions and labor shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic are impacting supplies

April 2021: Inflation rate crosses 4% and increases rapidly

Early 2022: Energy and food prices rise due to Russian invasion of Ukraine. Fed begins its rate hike process

June 2022: Inflation levels reach 9% – the highest level in 40 years. S&P 500 Index decline of more than 20% From extreme levels.

From extreme levels. October 2022 – July 2023: The Fed continues its rate hike process; Improving market sentiment helped the S&P500 recoup some of its losses

Through July 2023: The Fed has kept interest rates unchanged to reduce recession fears, although another rate hike remains a possibility.

MKTX performance during the 2022 inflation shock trefis

By contrast, here’s how MKTX stock and the broader market performed during the 2007/2008 crisis.

Timeline of the 2007–08 crisis

10/1/2007: Estimated pre-crisis peak in the S&P 500 index

9/1/2008 – 10/1/2008: Market decline accelerates in line with Lehman bankruptcy filing (9/15/08)

3/1/2009: Estimated bottom of the S&P 500 index

12/31/2009: Initial recovery to levels before rapid decline (circa 9/1/2008)

MarketAccess and S&P 500 performance during the 2007–08 crisis

MarketAccess’ stock declined from about $16 in September 2007 (pre-crisis peak) to below $8 in March 2009 (as the market bottomed), meaning that MKTX stock lost almost all of its pre-crisis value. Lost 51%. After the 2008 crisis it reached a level of around $14 in early 2010, increasing by 76% between March 2009 and January 2010. The S&P 500 index saw a 51% decline, falling from a high of 1,540 in September 2007 to 757 in March 2009. After this, between March 2009 and January 2010, it increased by 48% to the level of 1,124.

MarketAxess basics in recent years

MarketAxess’s revenue increased from $511 million in 2019 to $689 million in 2020 due to increased trading volumes. However, this improves to just $699 million in 2021 and $718 million in 2022. This was due to the slow growth rate in trading volumes.

Similarly, earnings increased from $5.53 in 2019 to $8.01 in 2020, but decreased to $6.68 in 2022.

conclusion

With the Fed’s efforts to control runaway inflation rates helping market sentiment, we believe MarketAccess stock has the potential for strong gains once fears of a potential recession fade away.

