Down 50% from 2021, we think there’s upside for AT&T stock

AT&T stock has had a tough year so far, falling more than 12% year-to-date, lagging behind its peers T-Mobile (up 7% this year) and Verizon (up 7% year-to-date). Worse than last year (down about 7%). There are some factors that are influencing the stock. AT&T

Wireless subscriber growth has slowed markedly compared to last year due to wireless market saturation and the easing of COVID-19 lockdowns. For example, in Q3 2023, the company added a total of 468,000 postpaid phone customers, down from 708,000 in Q3 2022. Competition is also increasing in the wireless sector. While pay-TV player Dish is building its own 5G network, Comcast

Mobile virtual network operator Root is also doubling down on growth in the region, adding 294,000 phone lines during Q3, bringing its total wireless base to 6.3 million customers. This could hurt wireless players who have invested heavily in building their 5G networks. The higher interest rate environment is also likely to have an impact on AT&T stock, given that the company had about $138 billion of debt on its books last quarter. Higher rates also affect stocks with high dividend yields like AT&T.

Additionally, T stock has suffered a sharp 50% decline from the $30 level in early January 2021 to now around $15, compared to about 20% for the S&P 500 over this roughly 3-year period. There has been an increase. Notably, T stock has underperformed the broader market each of the past three years. Returns for the stock were -14% in 2021, -25% in 2022, and -12% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 19% in 2023. – it shows that T underperformed S&P In 2021, 2022 and 2023. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To giants in the communications services sector including GOOG, META and NFLX, and even to megacap stars TSLA, MSFT and AMZN. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could T face a similar situation in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will it see an improvement?

We believe there is room for upside in AT&T stock. AT&T is trading at about 7x 2023 consensus, which is well below historical levels. The company’s dividend yield is also at a solid 7%. While subscriber growth has slowed compared to the pandemic period, sequentially things are looking a little better. AT&T is also making progress in cutting its costs, with its wireless operating margin expanding from 2% to 43% in the third quarter. Cash flow for the year is also projected to be $16.5 billion or more, up from its previous guidance of $16 billion. Additionally, we think AT&T should be able to generate higher profits over the long term as the costly buildout of its 5G network winds down, as well as gains in revenue and margins from customers choosing more premium plans. Is. For example, average revenue per subscriber increased in Q3, driven by the company’s move to offer subsidies on high-end handsets like the iPhone 15 Pro for customers who upgrade from value plans to more premium unlimited offerings. Are. AT&T’s fiber broadband operations are also expanding, with the company reporting a total of 8 million customers as of the third quarter, up 16% from last year. Although the US economy is facing some headwinds, wireless data and telecommunications services have become essential for customers, meaning AT&T is unlikely to see a major impact on its financial position. We remain positive on AT&T stock with a $19 price estimate, which is 17% ahead of the current market price. See our analysis at&t evaluation For more on what’s driving our price estimate for AT&T. For more information on AT&T’s key revenue streams, see our analysis at&t revenue, How does T make money?

