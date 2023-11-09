Down 40% in last three months, where is Nio stock headed?

SHANGHAI, CHINA – April 20, 2023 – Visitors view NIO’s electric vehicle at the 2023 Shanghai Auto , [+] Show in Shanghai, China, April 20, 2023. (Photo by Costfoto/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

Chinese luxury electric vehicle maker Nio stock delivered 16,074 vehicles in the month of October, an increase of 60% year-on-year. Deliveries also increased by 3% compared to September. Although Nio didn’t say what drove its increase, the company likely benefited from the release of the updated ES6 SUV, which was introduced in May. Price cuts during the second quarter are also likely to increase demand to some extent. Overall, this year, Nio has delivered 126,067 vehicles, an increase of 36.3% year-on-year. That said, Nio’s growth rate is falling behind rivals that have posted even stronger monthly deliveries. For example, XPeng delivered 20,002 vehicles, nearly 4 times more than last year and 30% more than the previous quarter. Li Auto also saw a nearly 4-fold year-on-year increase in deliveries, reaching a record 40,422 units, due to strong demand for its three L-series models, which combine gasoline generators to extend the range of its EVs. . Lee delivered 36,060 units in September.

Amidst the current delivery backdrop, NIO stock has suffered a sharp 85% decline from the $50 level at the beginning of January 2021 to now around $8, compared to a 3-year decline for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period. There is an increase of about 15%. Notably, NIO stock has underperformed the broader market each of the last three years. Returns for the stock were -35% in 2021, -69% in 2022, and -19% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 14% in 2023. – it shows that NIO underperforms S&P In 2021, 2022 and 2023. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 It’s been tough for individual stocks in recent years – in good times and bad. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could NIO face a similar situation in 2021, 2022, and 2023? S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will it see an improvement?

Nio stock has performed the worst against its competitors, declining nearly 18% year-to-date, and still remains more than 85% down from the all-time highs seen in 2021. There are also concerns about global EV demand, with most mainstream automakers including Volkswagen, Mercedes, Ford and GM indicating less uptake than expected. Automotive chip suppliers also marked weaker-than-expected offtake for automotive semiconductors for the fourth quarter. However, demand does not appear to be an issue in China at present. Fully battery electric vehicles accounted for about 25% of the country’s automotive sales during the month of September. However, competition is increasing and has resulted in considerable price wars. Investors are concerned about Nio’s price cut, which hurt the average selling price and squeezed gross margins in recent quarters. In the June quarter, gross margin stood at just 1%, up from 13% in the year-ago quarter. However, there are still some reasons to consider the stock. Nio had previously indicated it would aim for a gross margin of about 15% by the fourth quarter of this year, driven by increased volume of new models. There were also reports that the company may cut its workforce by about 10% to reduce costs. The stock is currently trading at less than 1.5x estimated 2023 revenues, which is well below other EV players like Tesla.

And Lee Auto. See our analysis Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto: How do Chinese EV stocks compare? For a detailed look at how Nio stock compares to its rivals Li Auto and Xpeng.

