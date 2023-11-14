Down 4% YTD, What Should You Expect From eBay Stock?

Poland – 2023/07/26: An eBay logo is seen displayed on a smartphone in this photo illustration. (picture , [+] Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

:EBAY) has lost about 4% YTD compared to a 14% gain in the S&P500 index. However, at the current price of $40, the stock is trading 13% below its fair value of $46 – Trefis estimates ebay valuation,

Amid the current financial backdrop, eBay stock has seen a 20% decline from the $50 level at the beginning of January 2021 to now around $40, compared to about 15% for the S&P 500 over this roughly 3-year period. developed. However, the decline in eBay stock has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were 32% in 2021, -38% in 2022, and -4% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 14% in 2023 – indicating that eBay underperforms S&P In 2022 and 2023. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To giants in the consumer discretionary sector including AMZN, TSLA and TM, and even to megacap stars GOOG, MSFT and AAPL. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could eBay face a similar situation in 2022 and 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will it see an improvement?

The company beat consensus estimates for third-quarter 2023 earnings, while revenue was in line with expectations. It recorded total revenues of $2.5 billion – an increase of 5% year-on-year, driven by higher acquisition rates (net revenue divided by gross merchandise value) and investment in focus categories. Notably, gross merchandise value in the quarter improved 2% year-over-year. On the expenditure front, operating expenses as a % of revenue witnessed a favorable decline. Additionally, income from equity investments increased from -$593 million to $1.2 billion. Overall, this resulted in net income of $1.3 billion, compared with a net loss of $69 million in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 4% year-on-year to $7.55 billion in the first nine months of fiscal 2023, primarily due to higher take rates. However, difficult macroeconomic conditions led to a decline in website traffic over the same period. Additionally, GMV was reduced by 1% year-on-year. On the cost front, operating expenses as a % of revenue increased from 66% to 72%. That said, the negative impact was outweighed by the huge jump in profits on equity investments from $4.1 billion to $1.2 billion. Overall, net income increased from $1.9 billion to $2 billion.

Going forward, eBay’s revenue It is projected to reach $10.06 billion in fiscal year 2023. Furthermore, the company’s earnings per share are expected to grow from $17.55 to $19.80 for the year. This combined with a P/S multiple of 2.3x would yield a valuation of $46.

