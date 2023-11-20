Down 27% This Year Will Mettler-Toledo Stock Hit All-Time Highs Pre-Inflation Shock?

Brazil – 2020/06/19: The logo of Mettler Toledo International is seen in this photo illustration , [+] On smartphone. (Photo illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Mettler-Toledo stock (NYSE: MTD), a global manufacturer of scales and analytical instruments, trades at $1,050 per share, 11% below levels seen in March 2021. MTD stock was trading at around $1,150, right before, in early June 2022. The Fed started raising rates, and it’s now down 9% from that level, compared with the S&P 500’s 19% gain during this period. Mettler-Toledo’s Q3 results announced last week were better than Street estimates, but its Q2 results were weak, and the company lowered its 2023 guidance after both quarters, hurting its stock in recent months.

Looking a little longer term, MTD stock has seen little change, rising slightly from the $1140 level in early January 2021 to about $1050 now, compared to about 20 for the S&P 500 over this roughly 3-year period. There has been an increase of %. Overall, MTD stock’s performance in relation to the index has been quite volatile. Returns for the stock were 49% in 2021, -15% in 2022, and -27% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 18% in 2023 – indicating that MTD underperforms S&P In 2023.

Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could MTD face a similar situation as in 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will we see a huge surge? A return to the pre-inflation shock high of $1,700 (seen in December 2021) means MTD stock would need to gain about 60% from here, and we don’t think that will materialize anytime soon. That said, MTD stock currently trades at 5.8x Revenue, which is below the last five-year average of 7.8x, and there is some room for upside. Our Mettler-Toledo valuation ratio comparison There are more details in the dashboard.

Our detailed analysis of Mettler-Toledo’s post-inflation blowback This reflects trends in the company’s stock during the turbulent market conditions seen in 2022. It compares these trends to the stock’s performance during the 2008 recession.

2022 inflation shock

Timeline of inflation shocks so far:

2020 – early 2021: Increase in money supply to mitigate the impact of lockdowns led to higher demand for goods; Manufacturers are unable to keep up.

Early 2021: Shipping disruptions and labor shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic are affecting supplies.

April 2021: Inflation rate crosses 4% and increases rapidly.

Early 2022: Energy and food prices rise due to Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Fed begins its rate hike process.

June 2022: Inflation levels reach 9% – the highest level in 40 years. The S&P 500 index declined more than 20% from its peak.

July-September 2022: The Fed raises interest rates aggressively – resulting in an initial correction in the S&P 500 followed by another sharp decline.

October 2022 – July 2023: The Fed continues its rate hike process; Improving market sentiment helps the S&P500 recoup some of its losses.

Through August 2023: The Fed has kept interest rates unchanged to reduce recession fears, although another rate hike remains a possibility.

By contrast, here’s how MTD stock and the broader market performed during the 2007/2008 crisis.

Timeline of the 2007–08 crisis

10/1/2007: Estimated pre-crisis peak in the S&P 500 index

9/1/2008 – 10/1/2008: Market decline accelerates in line with Lehman bankruptcy filing (9/15/08)

3/1/2009: Estimated bottom of the S&P 500 index

12/31/2009: Initial recovery to levels before rapid decline (circa 9/1/2008)

Mettler-Toledo and S&P 500 performance during the 2007–08 crisis

MTD stock declined from approximately $104 in September 2007 (pre-crisis peak) to $53 in March 2009 (as the market bottomed), meaning it lost 48% of its pre-crisis value. After the 2008 crisis it reached a level of around $105 in early 2010, increasing 2-fold between March 2009 and January 2010. The S&P 500 index saw a 51% decline, falling from a high of 1,540 in September 2007 to 757 in March 2009. Then between March 2009 and January 2010 it increased by 48% to a level of 1,124.

Basic principles of Mettler-Toledo in recent years

Mettler-Toledo's revenues The company's revenue is expected to grow from $3.0 billion in 2019 to $3.9 billion in 2022, due to increased overall demand for its laboratory products and services.

Acquisitions have also boosted the company’s sales in recent years. However, looking at the recent quarters, the company’s revenue declined by 0.3% to $2.85 billion for the nine-month period ending September 2023. This can be attributed to lower sales in China and lower demand in biopharmaceuticals markets. The company’s earnings per share and as reported in 2022 will be $38.79, while in 2019 this figure was $22.84. Given slowing demand in China, the company has now lowered its 2023 sales outlook by about 1% and adjusted earnings. In the range of $39.10 and $39.30, compared to its previous guidance of 0% to 1% sales growth and earnings of $40.30 to $41.20.

Does Mettler-Toledo have enough cash to meet its obligations through the ongoing inflation shock?

Mettler-Toledo’s total debt has grown from $1.3 billion in 2019 to $2.1 billion now, while its cash has declined from $208 million to $70 million over the same period. The company also generated cash flow from operations of $969 million over the last twelve months. Given its liquidity facility, it should be able to meet its near-term obligations.

conclusion

With the Fed’s efforts to control runaway inflation rates helping market sentiment, we believe MTD stock has the potential for more gains once potential recessionary fears fade away. That said, adverse macroeconomic factors and slowing demand in China are potential risk factors to realizing these benefits.

