Down 25% This Year Will Under Armor Stock Jump After Q2?

HONG KONG, CHINA – 2023/05/25: Shoppers walk past American multinational apparel brand Under , [+] Armor stores in Hong Kong. (Photo by Sebastian Ng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Note: Under Armor



uaa

FY’23 ends March 31, 2023.

Under Armor (NYSE: UA), a sports equipment company that makes shoes, sports and casual apparel, is scheduled to report its fiscal second quarter results on Wednesday, November 8. We expect Under Armor stock to trade higher after the fiscal second quarter. Revenue and earnings are likely to beat consensus in 2024 results. The company’s stock declined this year as the company’s growth slowed due to the heavy promotional market in North American retail. Apart from the retail issue in North America, where sales are estimated to decline 3% to 4% this fiscal year, Under Amour is seeing bullish business. Sales growth rates for FY24 are expected to be in double digits in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific regions. The company is guiding for margin improvement for FY’24, but the number will remain below FY’21’s level of 50.3%. The company aims to expand gross margin by 25 to 75 basis points from the 44.9% level in FY23. It’s likely that UA stock price will rise as the new CEO takes control of inventory levels and changes to the North American market in the second half of the year. Innovation is driving the company’s growth, and it’s only a matter of time before these products take center stage.

UA stock has suffered a sharp 55% decline from the $15 level in early January 2021 to its current level, compared to a roughly 15% rise for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period. Notably, UA stock has underperformed the broader market each of the past three years. Returns for the stock were 21% in 2021, -51% in 2022, and -24% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 14% in 2023 – indicating that UA underperforms S&P In 2021, 2022 and 2023. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To giants in the consumer discretionary sector including AMZN, TSLA and TM, and even to megacap stars GOOG, MSFT and AAPL. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could the UAE face a similar situation in 2021, 2022 and 2023? S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will it see an improvement?

Our forecast indicates Under Armor’s valuation at $8 per share, which is 20% above the current market price. View our interactive dashboard analysis Under Armor’s earnings preview: What to expect in Q2? for more information.

UA Earnings Estimate for FY2024Q2 trefis

(1) Revenue and earnings are expected to beat consensus estimates

Trefis estimates UA’s Q2 2024 revenue and EPS will be approximately $1.6 billion and 23 cents, which exceeds the consensus estimate. In Q1, the company’s revenue fell 2% year-over-year to $1.32 billion. Under Armor reported a modest profit in the first quarter (ending June) and gross margins are still under pressure. The biggest issue remains high inventory levels in the apparel retail sector. Under Armor ended the quarter with inventory of $1.3 billion, up 38% from prior year levels in Q1, though in line with expectations due to lower inventory in fiscal 2023. Under Armour’s gross margin was about 50% after Covid hit, but inventory pressure in the industry has caused margins to decline to 46.1% in the most recent quarter.

(2) The stock price estimate is higher than the current market price

going by us under armor evaluationWith fiscal 2024 earnings per share estimates of about 52 cents and a P/E multiple of 15.6x, this translates to a price of $8, about 20% above the current market price. we anticipate Under Armor’s Revenue $6.1 billion for fiscal year 2024, a 3% increase annually.

It’s helpful to see how its counterparts fare. Under Armor Peers shows how UA’s stock compares to peers on the metrics that matter. You’ll find other useful comparisons for companies in different industries on Peer Comparisons.

UA returns compared with Trefis reinforced portfolio trefis

invest with trefis Market Beating Portfolio

see all trefis price estimate