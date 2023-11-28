Down 20% This Year Is RTX Stock a Better Choice Than General Electric?

SHANGHAI, CHINA – NOVEMBER 05: People visited the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) , [+] National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) on November 5, 2023 in Shanghai, China. The sixth CIIE will open in Shanghai on November 5. (Photo by Tang Ke/VCG via Getty Images) VCG via Getty Images

Given its better prospects, we believe RTX Corp Stock (NYSE:RTX) is a better choice than its sector peer, general electric stock (NYSE GE). Although both stocks trade at almost similar valuation multiples 1.6x Revenue, RTX has seen better revenue growth and improved profitability in recent years. We believe RTX stock deserves a slightly higher valuation multiple than GE. In the sections below, we discuss why we believe RTX will deliver better returns than General Electric

In the next three years. We compare multiple factors, such as historical revenue growth, stock returns and valuation, in an interactive dashboard analysis. Parts of the analysis are summarized below.

GE stock has seen a very strong 85% gain from the $65 level in early January 2021 to now around $120, compared to a roughly 20% rise for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period. RTX stock, on the other hand, has seen a 15% rise from the $70 level in early January 2021 to now around $80.

However, the rise in GE stock has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were 10% in 2021, -11% in 2022, and 83% in 2023, while returns for RTX stock were 23% in 2021, 19% in 2022, and -21% in 2023. The S&P 500 is up 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 19% in 2023 – indicating GE underperforms S&P More in 2021 RTX underperforms S&P In 2021 and 2023.

In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To industrial sector giants, including UNP, BA and UPS, and even to megacap stars GOOG, TSLA and MSFT. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks delivered better returns with less risk than the benchmark index, with less of a roller-coaster ride, as evidenced in the HQ Portfolio performance metrics.

Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could GE and RTX face a similar situation in 2021 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will they see a huge surge? We believe RTX will perform better between the two.

1. RTX Corp’s revenue growth is better

RTX Corp Revenue Growth has been better over the last three years with an average annual growth rate of 14.2% General Electric’s revenue It declined at an average rate of 5.0% during this period.

Growth has been better over the last three years with an average annual growth rate of 14.2% It declined at an average rate of 5.0% during this period. General Electric’s revenue decline can be primarily attributed to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company’s businesses, especially aviation, given that commercial airlines are among the worst-hit sectors during the coronavirus crisis. There was one.

For perspective, aerospace segment sales fell 33% to $22.0 billion in 2020, compared to $32.9 billion in 2019 before the pandemic. The segment’s revenue declined to $21.3 billion in 2021 before rising to $26.0 billion in 2022.

Looking at the latest quarter, General Electric's Q3'23 revenue of $17.3 billion was up 20% year-on-year, driven by the aerospace segment, which grew 25%. Renewable energy sales increased 15% and power 13%.

Sales increased 15% and power 13%.

Sales increased 15% and power 13%. The company plans to spin off its renewable energy and power business into a separate unit – GE Vernova – by the second quarter of 2024. It divested its healthcare business earlier this year. The company’s focus on expanding its aerospace business and strengthening its balance sheet has been a key growth driver for GE stock in recent times.

Looking ahead, with travel demand on the rise and Boeing

Focusing on increasing its production rates, General Electric will likely see more aerospace sales.

Focusing on increasing its production rates, General Electric will likely see more aerospace sales. RTX Corp’s commercial airplane business was impacted during the pandemic, impacting its commercial OEM and aftermarket sales. This trend has now reversed, with both the Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace Systems segments increasing company sales in recent days.

However, RTX stock has been under pressure this year due to the recall of more than 1,000 Pratt & Whitney engines and related costs.

2. RTX Corp is more profitable

RTX Corp’s operating margin fell 12.7% in 2019 10.9% in 2022, while General Electric’s operating margins expand -2.8% To 0.2% in the period.

in 2019 in 2022, while General Electric’s operating margins expand To in the period. Looking at the trailing twelve month period, RTX Corp’s operating margin 7.4% better fare than 2.8% For General Electric.

better fare than For General Electric. General Electric has recently seen its margins expand, a trend that is expected to continue. The company expanded its adjusted profit margin by 720 bps to 9.8% in Q3’23 from 2.6% in the year-ago period.

Our General Electric Operating Income Comparison and RTX Corp Operating Income Comparison dashboards have more details.

And There are more details in the dashboard. GE fares better given the financial risk. While RTX 31% Debt as a percentage of equity exceeds 16% For General Electric, the latter 8% is higher than cash as a percentage of assets 3% For RTX. This means that General Electric has a better debt position and more cash available.

Debt as a percentage of equity exceeds For General Electric, the latter is higher than cash as a percentage of assets For RTX. This means that General Electric has a better debt position and more cash available. With GE stock up more than 80% this year, its market capitalization has expanded, and its focus on reducing debt has resulted in a better debt-to-equity ratio. Its current debt of about $21 billion compares to $26 billion at the beginning of the year and a significant figure of $94 billion in 2019.

3. The web of it all

We see that RTX Corp has seen better revenue growth and is more profitable. On the other hand, General Electric’s financial position is better.

Now, looking at the prospects, using P/S as a basis, due to the higher volatility in P/E and P/EBIT, we believe RTX is the better choice of the two.

Looking at valuation multiples, RTX fares better. General Electric is currently trading at 1.6x past revenue, vs. average of last five years of 0.8x. In contrast, RTX Corp is trading at 1.7x revenue compared to its last five-year average of 2.3x.

Our General Electric Valuation Ratio Comparison and RTX Corp Valuation Ratio Comparison dashboards have more details.

And There are more details. Overall, we believe investors can use the current decline in RTX Corp due to the engine recall issue as an opportunity for better valuation in the long term. While GE stock is also expected to perform well in the near term, based on Trefis machine learning analysis, we think RTX will deliver better returns over the next three years – General Electric vs RTX Corp – which also provides more details on how we approach returns.

While RTX stock could outperform GE, it would be helpful to see how equivalent to general electric Fares matter on metrics. You’ll find other valuable comparisons for companies in different industries here peer comparison,

