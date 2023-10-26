Down 13% This Year Will Chevron Stock Boom After the Third Quarter?

Orlando, Florida, United States – 2023/10/23: A sign is seen at a Chevron gas station in Orlando. , [+] Chevron Corp. announces that it has agreed to buy Hess Corporation for $53 billion in stock. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), a company that manufactures and sells a range of refined petroleum products including gasoline, diesel, marine and aviation fuels, premium base oils, finished lubricants and fuel oil additives, is to announce its third fiscal year. Is. -Quarterly results on Friday, October 27. Chevron

It is a diversified business with investments across the entire energy value chain but still, oil prices are a big driver of financial performance. Oil prices were surprisingly lower than expected earlier this year, he said. However, crude supply is expected to ease after Saudi Arabia and Russia jointly extended their voluntary production cuts of 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of 2023 to support prices. Has increased. The most significant risk to oil markets is the latest geopolitical tensions between Hamas and Israel since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. There has been no impact on oil flows so far due to the conflict, but if it increases it could have major consequences. If the US increases sanctions against Iran, it is likely to put further pressure on the already tight oil market. A growing supply shortage due to geopolitical uncertainty and rising demand from China’s reopening of the economy could bode well for energy prices by the end of 2023. Even if oil trends lower, Chevron is one of the lowest-cost producers, so it could still generate tremendous amounts of cash. Given that crude oil is at $88 a barrel at the time of this writing, Chevron is well positioned to return a lot of capital to shareholders.

Chevron is buying fellow oil and gas producer Hess in an all-stock deal. The company is exchanging 1.025 of its shares to pay $171 per share for each Hess share. In this scenario, Hess’s equity is valued at $53 billion, while the full value of the merger is $60 billion (after assumption of debt). This acquisition will enhance and expand Chevron’s production and free cash flow growth outlook into the 2030s.

The stock has seen a very strong 80% rise from the $85 level in early January 2021 to its current level, compared to a roughly 10% rise for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period. However, the rise in CVX stock has not been consistent. The stock’s returns were 39% in 2021, 53% in 2022 and -13% in 2023 (YTD). In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 9% in 2023 (YTD) – indicating CVX underperforms S&P In 2023. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To other energy sector giants including XOM, COP and BP, and even to megacap stars GOOG, TSLA and MSFT. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality (HQ) Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could CVX face a similar situation as in 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will we see a huge surge?

Our forecast indicates Chevron’s valuation is around $170 per share, which is 6% above the current market price. View our interactive dashboard analysis beam Earnings Preview: What to expect in the third quarter? for more information.

(1) Revenue is expected to be slightly above consensus estimates

Trefis estimates Chevron’s Q3 2023 revenue will be about $49.9 billion, slightly above the consensus estimate. The company’s second-quarter revenue fell 29% year-over-year (y-o-y) to $48.9 billion. CVX’s worldwide net oil-equivalent production totaled 2.96 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe)/day, up 2% year-on-year and flat quarter-on-quarter, as Permian Basin production hit a quarterly record of 772K boe/day. (up 11% year-on-year). , That said, the company is well positioned to benefit from its increased activity in the Permian Basin. By 2026, the company expects to generate more than $4 billion of free cash flow from oil production in the Permian. For the third quarter, Chevron is expecting to reduce production by ~110K boe/day due to upstream turnaround and downtime.

(2) EPS may modestly beat consensus estimates

Chevron’s Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) are expected to be $3.36, slightly ahead of the consensus estimate, according to Trefis analysis. In Q2, the company’s net income fell to $6.01 billion or $3.20/share from $11.62 billion or $5.95/share in the year-ago quarter. In the first half of 2022, Chevron books $10.1 billion in upstream earnings and $3.31 billion in downstream earnings.

(3) The stock price estimate is higher than the current market price

going by us Chevron’s valuationWith FY2023 EPS estimates of around $13.24 and a P/E multiple of around 12.9x, this translates to a price of around $170, which is around 6% above the current market price. It should be noted that we use core sales revenues (which come from the sale of hydrocarbons) figures which exclude revenues generated from distribution, processing and marketing of hydrocarbons and other sources of income.

