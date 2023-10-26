Down 13% This Year Will Chevron Stock Boom After the Third Quarter?
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), a company that manufactures and sells a range of refined petroleum products including gasoline, diesel, marine and aviation fuels, premium base oils, finished lubricants and fuel oil additives, is to announce its third fiscal year. Is. -Quarterly results on Friday, October 27. Chevron
Chevron is buying fellow oil and gas producer Hess in an all-stock deal. The company is exchanging 1.025 of its shares to pay $171 per share for each Hess share. In this scenario, Hess’s equity is valued at $53 billion, while the full value of the merger is $60 billion (after assumption of debt). This acquisition will enhance and expand Chevron’s production and free cash flow growth outlook into the 2030s.
Our forecast indicates Chevron’s valuation is around $170 per share, which is 6% above the current market price. View our interactive dashboard analysis beam Earnings Preview: What to expect in the third quarter? for more information.
(1) Revenue is expected to be slightly above consensus estimates
Trefis estimates Chevron’s Q3 2023 revenue will be about $49.9 billion, slightly above the consensus estimate. The company’s second-quarter revenue fell 29% year-over-year (y-o-y) to $48.9 billion. CVX’s worldwide net oil-equivalent production totaled 2.96 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe)/day, up 2% year-on-year and flat quarter-on-quarter, as Permian Basin production hit a quarterly record of 772K boe/day. (up 11% year-on-year). , That said, the company is well positioned to benefit from its increased activity in the Permian Basin. By 2026, the company expects to generate more than $4 billion of free cash flow from oil production in the Permian. For the third quarter, Chevron is expecting to reduce production by ~110K boe/day due to upstream turnaround and downtime.
(2) EPS may modestly beat consensus estimates
Chevron’s Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) are expected to be $3.36, slightly ahead of the consensus estimate, according to Trefis analysis. In Q2, the company’s net income fell to $6.01 billion or $3.20/share from $11.62 billion or $5.95/share in the year-ago quarter. In the first half of 2022, Chevron books $10.1 billion in upstream earnings and $3.31 billion in downstream earnings.
(3) The stock price estimate is higher than the current market price
going by us Chevron’s valuationWith FY2023 EPS estimates of around $13.24 and a P/E multiple of around 12.9x, this translates to a price of around $170, which is around 6% above the current market price. It should be noted that we use core sales revenues (which come from the sale of hydrocarbons) figures which exclude revenues generated from distribution, processing and marketing of hydrocarbons and other sources of income.
It’s helpful to see how its counterparts fare. Chevron Pierce shows how CVX stock compares against peers on the metrics that matter. You’ll find other useful comparisons for companies in different industries on Peer Comparisons.
