Roku shares rise 30% after earnings

Shares of Roku (ROKU) rose more than 25% in afternoon trading Thursday after the company reported strong fourth-quarter guidance and further signs of improvement in its advertising revenue.

Roku guided for fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $10 million, compared with an expected loss of $57.6 million, according to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg. It expects fourth-quarter revenue to be about $955 million, exceeding Wall Street estimates, while total gross profit is expected to be about $405 million.

The company, which has implemented several cost-cutting measures including layoffs in an effort to reduce operating expenses, said it remains committed to positive adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2024, “with continued improvement thereafter.”

Roku reported third-quarter net revenue of $912 million, up 20% year over year, on a net loss of $330.1 million, or $2.33 per share. That net loss was wider than the $122.2 million loss in the year-ago period.

Platform revenue, which includes advertising sales, revenue from distribution deals and over-the-top streaming service The Roku Channel, came in at $744 million — an 18% increase year over year after a 1.5% decline and 11% growth in the first quarter. . In Q2.

The surge was driven by strength in content delivery and a solid uptick in video advertising.

“In the third quarter, year-over-year growth of video advertising on the Roku platform outpaced both the overall advertising market and the linear TV advertising market in the US,” Roku said, adding that the company “saw continued signs of a rebound” amid weak macro. Regardless of the environment.

Citing Standard Media Index (SMI) data, Roku said total U.S. ad spending on traditional linear TV declined 12% year over year, while traditional TV ad scatter, or ad inventory not purchased at upfronts, Has decreased by 27% compared to 2022. ,

Source: finance.yahoo.com