Dow rises more than 100 points to hit fresh record: live updates

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange.

Brendan McDiarmid | reuters

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a new high on Monday as investors awaited fresh inflation and earnings data.

The 30-stock index rose 130 points, or 0.3%. The S&P 500 hovered around the flatline, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.2%.

Cloud-based software stocks fell 1% as salesforce dragged down the Dow. Hershey shares fell less than 1% after Morgan Stanley downgraded it to an underweight rating due to soft demand.

Diamondback Energy, on the other hand, rose nearly 10% after announcing it would acquire oil and gas producer Endeavor Energy Partners. The “Magnificent 7” Titan meta platform also added more than 1%.

On Friday, the S&P 500 closed above 5,000 for the first time in history. The broader index is now up more than 5% since the beginning of the year.

All three major averages are posting gains for the fifth consecutive week, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite up 1.4% and 2.3%, respectively, last week. The Dow edged marginally higher.

“Although U.S. stocks are now pricing in a lot of good news, we believe the rally is well supported,” wrote Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Some 61 names in the S&P 500 are set to report earnings in the coming week, including gig economy stocks Lyft, Instacart and DoorDash. Companies like AutoNation, Kraft Heinz, Hasbro and Coca-Cola will also shed light on the state of the American consumer.

Traders will also keep an eye on the latest level of the consumer price index – or CPI, a key inflation gauge – due to be released on Tuesday morning. More key economic data is expected on Thursday and Friday, including January readings on retail sales, production, imports and exports, housing starts and the producer price index, or PPI.

“The Fed stressed that it would need to see ‘more confidence’ in the inflation data to begin its cut cycle. We think part of the confidence the Fed is looking for will be in the disinflation structure. Is,” Bank of America strategist Meghan Swiber wrote.

“To date, deflation has been driven by declines in goods prices, while deflation in services has been more stubborn. We expect this divergence to continue in January,” Swiber said.

Still, the market rally over the past three months has been unusually strong and persistent, raising the possibility that a decline could soon follow. According to Bespoke Investment Group, it has now gone more than 70 trading days for the S&P 500 without a decline of more than 2%.

Source: www.cnbc.com