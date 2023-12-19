Dow rises more than 100 points on Tuesday as markets continue to rise: Live updates

24 minutes ago

S&P 500 has more chances to rise than fall after hitting all-time high, investment strategist says

According to Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, the S&P 500 is more likely to rally than retreat as it hits its all-time high.

Stovall said that if the broader index could reach a new high, it was more likely to rise 5% than retreat by the same amount. His hypothesis comes as traders see the benchmark index rising close to levels last seen in early 2022.

“Essentially, every move above the previous bearish market level has been viewed as positive,” he said on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.” “It’s not like we immediately turned in the right direction and sold.”

The S&P 500 is on track to end 2023 nearly 24% higher. Stovall expects the index to end 2024 at 4,940, representing a 4.2% gain from Monday’s closing level.

He said, this target was set taking into account the fact that 5,000 is the resistance level. Adverse market conditions also curbed their expectations.

– Alex Haring

40 minutes ago

KeyBanc expects soft landing for semiconductors

According to KeyBanc Capital Markets, the semiconductor recovery is looking more encouraging.

“While overall inventories remain high, we believe progress in inventory destocking gives us momentum to normalize in 1H24,” John Vinh wrote in a Monday note.

“We continue to see ‘soft landing’ results for semiconductors more broadly and favorable risk/reward for our coverage universe,” Vinh said.

Semiconductor stocks exposed to the rise in artificial intelligence, such as Nvidia, Marvell Technology and Micron Technology, will play an important role for investors.

– Sarah Min, Michael Bloom

an hour ago

Bank of America says fund managers are ‘most excited’ about January 2022

Bank of America said investors are the most optimistic they have been in more than a year in anticipation of a soft landing in 2024.

“December FMS investor sentiment dropped to its lowest bearish level since Jan’22,” the firm’s Michael Hartnett wrote in a Tuesday note.

A recent survey by the Wall Street firm found that more than half of fund managers expect global growth to remain weak going forward. But more than seven in 10 investors expect a “Goldilocks” scenario.

Accordingly, investors are changing their asset allocation. They are exposed to the Magnificent Seven, but traders have their lowest load on cash since April 2021, the survey found. They are also increasingly turning to banks and small-caps.

– Sarah Min, Michael Bloom

an hour ago

Shares opened with gains on Tuesday

an hour ago

SPY ETF reports massive inflows of over $20 billion

A massive transfer of cash into a popular passive fund could be a sign that investors are buying into the latest stock rally.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) recorded net inflows of $20.8 billion on Monday, according to FactSet. It is unclear how many different sources contributed to that amount.

The move is a change from the relatively low demand for large passive funds this year, as money market funds and active ETFs have raised unusually large amounts of cash. Monday’s inflows more than doubled SPY’s net inflows for the year, according to FactSet.

Of course, large one-day flows into ETFs can sometimes prove to be anomalies, especially at the end of financial quarters and in funds used in model portfolios like SPY.

For example, SPY saw inflows of more than $7 billion in one day in late September, but then net outflows declined over the next two weeks.

– Jesse Pound

2 hours ago

Housing starts in November will be stronger than expected

Housing starts rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.56 million units in November, more than the 1.36 million anticipated by economists surveyed by Dow Jones. This was the highest number since May when there were 1.583 million starts.

Building permits came in at 1.46 million, slightly below the consensus estimate of 1.48 million.

– Sarah Min, Gina Francola

2 hours ago

Stocks making the biggest moves before the bell: Amgen, Sunnova and more

These are the stocks that are rising the most in premarket trading:

Amgen – The stock rose 1.4% after BMO Capital Markets upgraded the biopharma firm to an outperform rating.

Sunnova – Shares of the residential and commercial solar company rose 5.1% after Piper Sandler upgraded the solar name from neutral to overweight, saying Sunnova could benefit from the Federal Reserve’s “pivot” toward rate cuts. Could.

Arvinas – The pharmaceutical company added more than 5% after an upgrade to overweight from Wells Fargo.

Read the full list of trending stocks here.

-Lisa Kailai Hahn

2 hours ago

Cathie Wood takes over Pinterest shares despite big rise this year

Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood gave Pinterest shares a boost on Monday, despite their 55% rise already this year.

According to Ark Invest’s daily trading update, Wood bought 161,110 shares of the social media platform for its flagship ARK Innovation ETF, as well as 33,523 shares for the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and another 11,784 shares for the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF.

Based on Pinterest’s Monday closing price of $37.7, those purchases were worth a combined $7.8 million.

– Yun Lee

three hours ago

JPMorgan’s Kolanovic cautious on ‘risky assets’

Stocks are doing well right now, as the major averages are riding a seven-week winning streak. But JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic sees trouble ahead.

“We remain cautious on riskier assets and the broader macro outlook due to interest rate shocks (over the past 18 months), which could have a negative impact on economic activity,” Kolanovic, the bank’s co-head of global research, wrote on Monday. “Which may reduce consumer power.” ,

“There is growing consensus that a recession will be avoided, while equity multiples appear rich, credit spreads are tight, and volatility is unusually low,” he said. “Thus, even in an optimistic scenario, we believe the upside for risky assets is limited, with cash and bonds preferred over equities from a risk-reward perspective.”

– Fred Imbert

12 hours ago

Bank of Japan is adamant on super easy monetary policy, Ueda will meet the press

Japan’s central bank left its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged at its last policy meeting this year in light of “extremely high uncertainties”, setting the stage for any long-awaited easing in the new year.

The Bank of Japan voted unanimously to keep interest rates at -0.1%, and stuck to its yield curve policy that refers to the upper limit of 1% for 10-year Japanese government bonds as its ceiling .

The Japanese yen reversed gains after the BOJ’s decision and traded at around 143.5 against the greenback in afternoon trading. Yields on 10-year Japanese government bonds remained largely unchanged.

Central bank Governor Kazuo Ueda is due to meet with the press in Tokyo later on Tuesday, where he may offer guidance on the BOJ’s future action.

Please read the full story for more details.

– Clement Tan

15 hours ago

Nippon Steel falls nearly 6% after deal to buy US Steel

Japan’s Nippon Steel fell 5.8% to 3,052 yen in the first hour of trading after agreeing to buy US Steel for $14.9 billion in cash late Monday.

Nippon Steel is buying US Steel for $55 a share, about a 40% premium over US Steel’s last closing price of $39.33 on Friday.

The acquisition of US Steel will allow Nippon Steel to move toward 100 million metric tons of global crude steel capacity.

The Nikkei 225 index was flat, while the broader Topix was 0.3% lower as investors awaited a Bank of Japan decision on interest rates later in the day.

-Shreyashi Sanyal

16 hours ago

Yen strengthens for third consecutive day ahead of Bank of Japan rate decision

The Japanese yen has become significantly weaker against the dollar in 2022.

Stanislav Kogiku Sopa Images | LightRocket | getty images

The Japanese Yen strengthened against the Dollar and is trading within the 142 range. This continues for the third consecutive day.

Investors are preparing for the Bank of Japan’s final rate decision of the year, where the central bank is expected to stick with its negative interest rate policy, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

The BOJ’s stance on its yield curve control policy will also be closely watched.

“There is no immediate need for the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to change its accommodative stance, but our base scenario is that it will end the current negative interest rate policy with annual wage talks in April 2024,” Adish said. ” Kumar, international economist at T. Rowe Price, wrote in a client note.

“The second important decision facing the Bank of Japan is when and how to remove its yield curve control (YCC) policy. Although this may happen as early as December this year, the YCC policy is already gradually being phased out. The parameters of the 10-year yield limit are being relaxed to the extent of becoming irrelevant, Kumar said.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was headed for a flat start, with the futures contract in Chicago at 32,810 and its counterpart in Osaka at 32,740, while the index’s final close was 32,758.98.

-Shreyashi Sanyal

16 hours ago

Where the major average is that 2023 is nearing the end

Here’s where the major averages are nearing 2023 expiration:

Dow Jones Industrial Average:

Up 3.8% for December

Reach a new high during Monday’s session

Up 12.6% for the year

S&P 500:

Up 3.8% in December

Up 23.5% in 2023

NASDAQ COMPOSITE:

Up 4.8% for the month

Up 42.4% for the year and on pace for the best annual performance since 2020

– Samantha Subin, Chris Hayes

17 hours ago

Stock futures opened with a decline

