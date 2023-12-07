Dow lags S&P 500 by most since 2000

According to new research from Datatrack, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has not fallen so far behind the S&P 500 (GSPC) in any year since the dot-com bubble.

The Dow is up only 9% this year. The benchmark S&P 500 has nearly doubled, rising 19%. This difference is the highest since 2000.

Like most things that have underperformed the S&P 500 over the course of 2023, the difference came to exposure to the “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks – Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Is. (META), Tesla (TSLA), and Nvidia (NVDA).

Only two of those companies, Apple and Microsoft, are in the Dow. The index has less than 20% exposure to the Information Technology sector. The S&P 500, meanwhile, is 40% technology stocks, including all of the Magnificent 7.

“S&P’s overweighting in technology has enabled it to outperform because they have all the key elements to do so: global, scalable,” Datatrack co-founders Nicholas Colas and Jessica Rabe wrote in a new research note. Businesses that dominate their respective industries.” Wednesday night. “They are also the originators of the ‘next big thing’ relative to General AI. The power of disruptive innovation is a structural trend whose course is unlikely to reverse.”

A chart recently released by Goldman Sachs exemplifies how the Magnificent 7 has helped boost the performance of the S&P 500 this year.

Research from Goldman Sachs shows the S&P 500 has never been so heavily weighted, with seven stocks leading the way, pushing the major average higher. (Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research)

Interestingly, the last time the Dow lagged this far behind the S&P 500 it was actually a bullish signal for the index, which outperformed the S&P 500 in 2001 and further in 2003 when the market turned around. More surge was seen. This has come to light recently. The result of a tech rally in 2020-21, followed by an outperformance of the Dow in 2022.

For the Datatrack team, whether history will repeat itself depends on the call around tech stocks. The outperformance could indicate investors are overinvesting in tech stocks, and some components of the Dow will catch a bid as investors exit the names that are headed into 2023. Or it could mean that the technology has become so dominant that the outlook for other sectors is not as promising.

The Datatrack team wrote, “2024 is a make-or-break year for non-tech names to prove that they still have relevance, as there are many factors in their favor ranging from easy monetary policy to a potential reversal in their long-term average returns.” There are adverse circumstances.” “For us, even though the technology has performed brilliantly, we are not willing to put the burden on the group.”

Art Cashin, director of floor operations at UBS, wears a DOW 24,000 cap while working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the Dow Jones Industrial Average surpasses 24,000 on November 30, 2017 in New York, US. , Reuters/Brendan McDermid (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

