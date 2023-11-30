Nelson Peltz’s proxy fight with Disney heats up (again)

Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management is moving forward with a proxy fight at Disney (DIS).

The activist hedge fund said in a press release Thursday morning that Disney offered Troian a meeting with the board, but turned down her recent request for representation, including Peltz. The company said it now wants to take its case directly to the shareholders.

According to a source familiar with the matter, Trian is seeking multiple board seats at Disney. Peltz is an associate of former Marvel executive Ike Perlmutter, who transferred his stake in the company to Trian.

“Disney’s share price has underperformed proxy peers and the broader market in every relevant period over the past decade and during the tenure of each current director. Investor confidence is low, major strategic questions loom, and even “Even Disney’s CEO is acknowledging that the company’s challenges are greater than previously believed,” Trian said.

Disney pointed to its cost-cutting efforts over the past year in a statement in response.

“Over the past twelve months, we restructured the company to restore creativity at the center of all our businesses as we significantly reduce costs and increase efficiency, and we are on track to achieve approximately $7.5 billion in cost savings. are — $2 billion more than our original target,” the company said.

Disney also noted that Perlmutter owns 78% of the shares over which Peltz claims beneficial ownership, amounting to more than 25 million of the 33 million shares.

“This dynamic is relevant to assessing Mr. Peltz and any other individuals he designates as directors, as Mr. Perlmutter was terminated from his employment by Disney earlier this year and has reported to Disney’s CEO, Robert Iger for his long-held personal agenda, which may differ from that of all other shareholders,” Disney said.

Trian’s statement comes a day after Disney announced in an SEC filing that Morgan Stanley Chairman and CEO James Gorman, along with Jeremy Darroch, the former head of British television company Sky, will join its board early next year.

“While James Gorman and Sir Jeremy Darroch represent an improvement on the status quo, in our view, the addition of these directors will not restore investor confidence or address the root cause behind the significant value destruction and missteps that have occurred on this board. Have seen,” Trian said.

Disney shares were flat in afternoon trading Thursday. The stock, down about 6% since the beginning of the year, has fallen about 20% since the end of Peltz’s previous proxy fight in February.

Source: finance.yahoo.com