Dow jumps 489 points and bond yields fall as CPI report shows 'inflation fever has broken'

US stocks saw impressive gains as the latest CPI data surprised investors with an inflation slowdown.

Markets are betting that this is enough to prevent a Fed interest hike in December.

Bond yields fell dramatically, with the 10-year rate falling by more than 19 basis points.

US stocks rose on Tuesday as the market gathered momentum around the October consumer price index report, which surprised investors with lower-than-expected inflation data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 489 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 1.9% and 2.4%, respectively.

That’s because last month’s mild inflation has raised hopes that the Federal Reserve may follow through with its rate hike campaign, and strengthened the likelihood that the US economy could avoid a recession. Since the CPI report, market expectations for a rate hike in December have dropped from 14% to 0%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

“Inflation fever has broken in the United States,” Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank, responded, adding: “October’s cooler-than-expected CPI report keeps the Fed on course for a rate cut in 2024.” Is.”

Prices remained flat on a monthly basis, despite expectations for a 0.1% increase, according to the October report. The annual rate fell to 3.2% from 3.7% in September, below the forecast 3.3%.

Core inflation was also lower than expected at 4%.

The news also sent Treasury yields falling, with the 10-year bond falling nearly 20 basis points to 4.439%. Just last month, fears of interest rate hikes helped push yields on long-term U.S. debt to their highest level in nearly decades, breaking the 5% threshold.

“The CPI data confirms what everyone already knew – inflation is declining in a meaningful way. The question now for the Fed is whether they will continue to believe that the economy is strong enough to completely tame inflation.” It is necessary to slow down the recession,” said Jamie Cox, managing partner of Harris Financial Group.

Here’s where the US indices were at the closing bell at 4:00 pm on Tuesday:

Here’s what else is happening today:

In commodities, bonds and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude rose to $78.28 a barrel. International benchmark Brent crude was almost steady at $82.50 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.9% to $1,967.20 an ounce.

10-year Treasury yields fell 19.6 basis points to 4.436%.

Bitcoin fell 3.4% to $35,408.

