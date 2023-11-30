Dow jumps 280 points to new 2023 high as big November rally concludes: Live updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Lucas Jackson | reuters

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Thursday as traders considered new inflation data, boosting expectations that the Federal Reserve could start cutting rates next year. Wall Street is set to end November with its strongest monthly gain in more than a year.

The 30-stock Dow gained 252 points, or 0.7%. The S&P 500 gained less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite lost about 0.3%.

The Dow was flirting with a new 2023 closing high, trading right around its previous closing high set in August. It was also just inches away from its intraday high of the year. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were trading about 1% away from their 2023 highs.

Leading the Dow on Thursday was cloud software company Salesforce, which rose more than 7.5% on better-than-expected earnings and revenue in the fiscal third quarter. Salesforce’s cloud data business, which saw revenue grow 22% compared to last year, and its artificial intelligence product Einstein GPT were behind this positive report.

Data released early Thursday showed that the personal consumption expenditures price index – the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge – rose in line with expectations in October, gaining 0.2% for the month and 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. These figures could provide incentive for the Fed to keep rates steady before cutting rates in 2024.

Despite interest rates remaining high, strategist Jay Woods doesn’t fear stocks will give up their gains before the end of the year.

Freedom’s chief global strategist said, “For me, the cycle is complete. We’ve regained what we lost, and now we’re starting to get back to where we were at the end of 2021, when the market was hot.” Was.” Capital Markets told CNBC. “Price action is positive. Economic data supporting the Fed keeping rates under control and possibly cutting is a major headwind.”

The major averages are on track to close November with big gains, ending a three-month losing streak for the indices. The S&P 500 is up 8.6% in November, while the Nasdaq has advanced 11%. Both averages are tracking their best monthly performance since July 2022. The Dow is up 7.8% in November, on pace for its best month since October 2022.

Source: www.cnbc.com