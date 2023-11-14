Dow Jones has witnessed a dangerous ‘death cross’. Here’s what it means.

The last Dow “death cross” occurred in March 2022.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Dow Jones Industrial Average recently saw a “death cross” which is considered a bearish signal.

The formation involves a short-term moving average falling below a long-term moving average.

The last time the Death Cross occurred was in March 2022. The Dow then fell 12% over the six-month period.

US stocks are on track for their best month since June amid hopes that the Federal Reserve may reach the end of its interest rate hikes at a time when the economy remains resilient and inflation has eased.

But not everyone is convinced by that optimistic narrative, with elite investors including Jim Rogers and David Einhorn recently warning of a coming recession and its potential impact on equities.

That argument may get some support from an ominous pattern now visible on major stock-market charts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has recently seen a “death cross” – a technical pattern where the shorter-term moving average (usually, 50-day) falls below the longer-term (200-day).

This formation is considered by many experts as a bearish signal – the Institute of Corporate Finance defines it as “a chart pattern that signals a transition from a bullish market to a bearish market.”

According to Investopedia, the death cross is “considered a decisive bearish signal in the market.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has recently seen a bearish chart signal known as the “death cross”.Trading View

The last time a similar pattern was seen in the Dow was in March 2022, after which the index declined by about 12% over the next six months.

“The appearance of the death cross signals a decline in short-term momentum and a trend toward lower prices. This trend could last for a year, but this is not necessarily bad news as low prices provide an opportunity to buy at discounted prices. ” According to Seeking Alpha.

According to the financial news and analysis provider, this pattern predates most bear markets over the past 100 years – including 1929, 1938, 1974 and 2008. However, death crosses have also occurred when there was a market correction.

The Dow Jones is up 3.9% in November after falling over the past three months. The S&P 500 index has climbed 5.2% this month, bringing its year-to-date gain to nearly 15%.

