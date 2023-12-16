Dow Jones futures will open Sunday evening along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures.

The stock market rally has had another big week, with strong gains across the board as the Federal Reserve looks toward rate cuts in 2024. The Dow Jones reached an all-time high, while the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, small-cap Russell 2000 and S&P Midcap 400 all hit 52-week highs.

The Magnificent Seven were relative underdogs overall, but don’t count them out. Coming back strong after many big performances.

Tesla (TSLA) reversed to the upside, moving above the initial entry. NVIDIA (NVDA) regained a buy point. Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon.Com (AMZN) and meta platform (Meta) All are in the buy zone. In fact, Google Guardian Alphabet (GOOGL) is the only Magnificent Seven stock that is not in buy range right now.

Of course, in this broad market rally, investors should keep an eye on the huge pool of leading stocks and sectors. There are still some buying opportunities, but there are also reasons to consider taking some partial profits.

Amazon stock, Microsoft, Nvidia, Meta are all on the IBD leaderboard. Apple stock, Amazon and Nvidia are all on SwingTrader. Microsoft’s stock is on the IBD Long-Term Leaders. Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta stocks are on IBD 50.

The video included in the article discusses the big market week and analyzes Tesla stock, somwar.com (MNDY) and steel dynamics (STLD).

Steel Dynamics was Friday’s IBD Stock of the Day and MNDY stock was Thursday’s pick.

Dow Jones Futures Today

Dow Jones futures open at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures.

Remember that overnight action in Dow futures and elsewhere does not translate into actual trading in the next regular stock market session.

stock market rally

The stock market continued to rise and major indices rose for the seventh consecutive week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.9% in last week’s stock market trading, reaching an all-time high. The S&P 500 index jumped 2.5% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.85%, both at their best levels since January 2020.

The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 5.55% and the S&P Midcap 400 gained 4.3%, hitting a 52-week high.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) jumped 3.9%, while the First Trust Nasdaq 100 Equal Weighted Index ETF (QQEW) climbed 5%. That was much better than the Nasdaq 100’s 3.35%, which was offset by slower gains in megacap tech.

Following a semi-market pause, all of these indices and ETFs – even the Nasdaq 100 – had their best weekly performance since the week ending November 3, as the new market rally took place over the next few days.

The Nasdaq is rising above the 50-day line, closing 7.6% above that level. It may be a bit early to be worried about the market rally, but it’s something to keep an eye on. A lot of stocks are raised, either from traditional buy points or by moving straight up from the bottom.

The CBOE Volatility Index is still around its lowest level in nearly four years. The market’s fear gauge showing little or no fear is another potential yellow flag.

10-year Treasury yields fell 32 basis points to 3.93%, the biggest five-day decline since March. The 10-year Treasury rate fell below the 4% level.

The US dollar, meanwhile, declined as the Federal Reserve was more dovish than the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.

U.S. crude oil futures rose 20 cents to $71.43 a barrel on Friday, after hitting their lowest level since June during the week.

etf

Among growth ETFs, the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) rose 2%, with Microsoft stock a key component. The VanEck Vector Semiconductor ETF (SMH) rose 7.1% to a record high. NVDA stock is the No. 1 holding.

Reflecting stocks with a more speculative story, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) gained 3.9% last week and the ARK Genomics ETF (ARKG) gained 8.2%. Tesla stock remains a major holding in Ark Invest’s ETF.

The SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) gained 6% with a big reversal. The Global X US Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) rose 5.8%. The US Global Jets ETF (JETS) rose 4%. The SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) rose 7.05%. The Energy Select SPDR ETF (XLE) gained 2.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) gained 1.6%. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) rose 3.7%.

The Financial Select SPDR ETF (XLF) rose 3.4% and the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) jumped 8.1%.

The EV boom is losing its charge. What this means for Tesla and the US ‘battery belt’

glorious seven shares

Tesla stock rose 4% to 253.50 in an upward week after briefly cutting the 50-day line. Shares offered an aggressive entry and cleared the trendline that has been in place since July. TSLA stock also surpassed a short-term high of 252.75, another early entry. Volume has improved in recent days and weeks.

Tesla stock has a 278.98 buy point from a five-month double-bottom base.

On the downside, the relative strength line for Tesla has stopped falling but has been trending lower for the past several months.

Microsoft stock fell 0.9% to 370.73 for the week, but moved above its 366.78 cup-base buy point on Friday, also surpassing its 21-day line.

Investors can buy MSFT stock here, which is no longer extended beyond the 50-day limit. On the weekly chart, MSFT stock is now in a four-week tight squeeze, with its official buy point at 384.30. But a move above Wednesday’s high of 377.64 would be an attractive entry.

Apple stock rose nearly 1% during the week to 197.57, still within range of a 192.93 cup-with-handle buy point.

A growing number of Chinese government agencies and state-owned companies have barred employees from bringing Apple iPhones and other foreign devices to work, Bloomberg reported after markets closed Friday, citing sources. These restrictions have increased over the past year or two, starting with a few agencies in Beijing and Tianjin.

This signals growing headwinds for Apple’s sales in China, even as the Dow tech titan looks to diversify iPhone production in India and elsewhere.

Apple stock was slightly lower at the close on Friday, then declined after the close.

Amazon stock rose 1.7% to 149.97, its eighth consecutive weekly gain. Shares once again tested the 21-day line during the week, but remained at a 145.86 buy point, according to MarketSmith analysis.

Meta stock rose 0.65% to 334.92, briefly testing the 50-day line but retaining a 326.20 buy point.

Google stock fell 1.8% to 132.60, falling below the 50-day line and then reaching resistance there. GOOGL stock is not far from the 139.42 cup-with-handle buy point, although the RS line is at a five-month low.

Nvidia stock rose 2.9% to 488.90, breaking above the 50-day line and reclaiming a 476.09 double-bottom buy point. Volume was slightly higher on Wednesday and Friday and throughout the week, which has been noticeably absent from Nvidia’s gains over the past few months.

The tech giant may also be working on a new flat base.

intel (INTC) unveiled AI chips on Thursday Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) did this a week ago. But Nvidia remains the AI ​​chip leader, and will look to take another step forward early next year.

market rally analysis

Don’t chase extended stocks. Since the end of October, the market has been rallying so rapidly that the risk of a fall is increasing.

Investors could buy stocks last week as major indices surpassed their recent range of 2023 highs and small caps skyrocketed. Some stocks, including Tesla and Nvidia, offer buying opportunities, but many leaders are on the rise.

It’s hard not to get excited after big gains in the market and your portfolio. But keep your emotions under control. The weekend can be a good time to take an objective look at your property.

Depending on your investing style, you may want to take partial profits in some extended leaders. It can also provide cash for new purchases, perhaps diversifying the portfolio across industrials, metals, financials, building products and more.

The weekend is an excellent time to turn off your screens and work on your watchlist. A large number of stocks and sectors are showing strong action, perhaps the most since the 2020 rally. So it may take work to overcome them all.

This is a big problem.

Read The Big Picture every day to keep up with market direction and leading stocks and sectors.

Please follow Ed Carson on X/Twitter @ibd_ecarsonThreads at @edcarson1971 and Bluesky at @edcarson.bsky.social for stock market updates and more.

