Dow hits year's highest level, has blockbuster month

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, February 24, 2022. Reuters/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo Get licensing rights

PCE: Inflation, consumer spending cooled in October

Sales surge as profit forecast increases

Ford cuts cost estimate of labor deal

Indices: Dow up 1.47%, S&P up 0.38%, Nasdaq down 0.23%

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) – The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at its highest level since January 2022 as investors crossed the finish line of a banner month for stocks and cool inflation data weighed on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. Seen as a harbinger of relaxation.

The Dow (.DJI) was the clear outperformer, getting a solid boost from Salesforce (CRM.N) after its consensus-beating earnings report.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) closed modestly green, while tech and tech-adjacent momentum stocks led by Nvidia (NVDA.O) pulled the Nasdaq into negative territory.

Still, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq (.IXIC) posted their biggest monthly percentage gains since July 2022. November was the Dow’s best month for percentage gains since October 2022.

“We’re putting the cherry on top of a banner month,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group in Omaha. “It’s a good reminder for investors how worried everyone was a month ago, and we ended up having one of the best months in history for stocks.”

Among the data released on Thursday, the closely watched personal consumption expenditure (PCE) report from the Commerce Department showed that consumer spending as well as inflation are slowing as expected. The data reinforced expectations that the Fed has completed its rate hike cycle.

While New York Fed President John Williams reiterated the central bank’s determination to remain data-reliant, he would not rule out further rate hikes if inflation fails to ease.

“The biggest strength this month came from the feeling that inflation is rapidly coming back down to earth, we saw again today as core PCE data shows that inflation is no longer a major hurdle,” Detrick said.

inflation meter

Financial markets have pegged a 95.8% chance the central bank will leave its key fed funds target rate at 5.25%-5.50% at its December policy meeting.

“With no rate hikes likely any time soon, the next step will probably be a cut, probably in the middle of next year,” Detrick said. “The big drop in (Treasury) yields this month is the bond market’s way of saying it thinks the Fed has actually raised rates.”

Powell is scheduled to participate in two separate discussions on Friday at 11am ET and 2pm ET.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 520.47 points, or 1.47%, to 35,950.89, the S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 17.22 points, or 0.38%, to 4,567.8 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) fell 32.27 points, or 0.23%, to 14,226.2. On 2.

Among the S&P 500’s 11 major sectors, healthcare stocks (.SPXHC) outperformed, while communication services (.SPLRCL) suffered the biggest percentage decline.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJT), considered a barometer of economic health, advanced 1.4%.

Salesforce jumped 9.4% after the company forecast better-than-expected profit on solid demand for cloud services.

Ford Motor Co. (FN) fell 3.1% after the automaker determined the new labor deal would cost $8.8 billion and cut its full-year forecast.

Data cloud company Snowflake (SNOW.N) rose 7.1% after reporting fourth-quarter product revenue that beat Street estimates.

Pinterest (PINS.N) and Snap Inc (SNAP.N) rose 2.4% and 6.5%, respectively, after Jefferies upgraded the social media firms to “buy” from “hold.”

Advancing issues on the NYSE outnumbered declining ones by a 1.62-to-1 ratio; On the Nasdaq, a 1.01-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 37 new 52-week highs and two new lows; The Nasdaq Composite recorded 75 new highs and 109 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 13.22 billion shares, compared with the full-session average of 10.55 billion over the past 20 trading days.

Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Srishti Achar A and Amrita Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguly and Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com