



U.S. stocks were mixed on Monday, following a historic close for the S&P 500 index in the previous session, as investors prepared for the year’s first major inflation update and the next wave of earnings reports.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed just below the flat line after a record-setting week, in which the benchmark finished above 5,000 for the first time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose nearly 0.3% to a new record, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) fell 0.3%.

Shares of chip maker Nvidia (NVDA) rose 2% on Monday to another record before paring gains. British semiconductor designer Arm (ARM) also hit a new record, extending its rally from last week.

The market has gained momentum due to better than expected corporate results, in which big technology companies have the highest share. All eyes are on the next batch of quarterly reports, with John Deere (DE), Coca-Cola (KO), Airbnb (ABNB), and Kraft Heinz (KHC) serving as the highlights on the docket in the coming days.

But this week will bring a new challenge to the rally, as the January reading of the Consumer Price Index will be out on Tuesday. The CPI report will give investors the first insight into how quietly inflation is likely to play in 2024 and, along with an update on consumer spending, will set expectations about the timing and pace of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year.

Read more: What the Fed rate decision means for bank accounts, CDs, loans and credit cards

Traders have reduced bets on a March rate cut as warnings from cautious Fed officials continue to echo in their ears. Monday brings more Fedspeak, with regional chairs Michelle Bowman, Tom Barkin and Neel Kashkari scheduled to appear.

Mon, Feb 12, 2024 at 3:40 pm EST

JPMorgan upgrades Lowe’s stock on DIY optimism Lowe’s (LOW) stock rose 3% Monday on an upgrade from JPMorgan analysts, who said falling mortgage rates would create more demand for home-renovation projects. Analyst Christopher Horwers raised his sell-side rating on LOW stock from Neutral to Overweight, while raising his price target to $265 from $210. JPMorgan reported that the market is expecting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this year, which will also reduce mortgage rates. Lower rates will boost sales in the existing domestic market. “While we continue to think that the rebound will be partially muted by locked-in mortgage rate dynamics, the potential magnitude of such a recovery would arguably suggest a strong acceleration in trends against lower consensus expectations,” Horvers wrote. Is.” He added that “this churn may promote DIY as home sellers make small upgrades and new buyers purchase a new set of basic items when they move in (for example, trash cans, flower pots, the shed!).” Still, Horwers expects LOW to provide “conservative” guidance for this year. “We believe it is widely expected that the LOW will guide somewhere in the $12.00-$12.50 [EPS] Limit until 2024 to clear the decks,” he wrote. Lowe’s is expected to release fourth-quarter earnings at the end of the month. Mon, Feb 12, 2024 at 3:18 pm EST

trending ticker on monday Arm Holdings (Hand, The British chip maker hit a new record high on Monday, extending gains from last week after better-than-expected revenue guidance. Arm shares rose more than 30% throughout the session. The stock is up 100% since Arm released its quarterly results last Wednesday. Diamondback Energy (Fang, Shares of the oil and gas producer rose more than 8% on Monday after it announced the acquisition of privately held Endeavor Energy for $26 billion in a cash and stock deal. The merger follows a series of recent alliances in the U.S. Permian Basin and the region stretching from west Texas to southeastern New Mexico. The acquisition will position Diamondback as the third-largest oil company in the region. airbnb (ABNB, The stock rose more than 4% on Monday ahead of the release of quarterly results on Tuesday. “We have seen an uptick in travel trends (with healthy ADRs) since Airbnb’s guidance in early November, and AirDNA’s estimates suggest some uptick in 4Q,” BofA analysts wrote in a note Monday. The company’s analysts reiterated their neutral rating on the stock. Airbnb shares are up about 15% year to date. Mon, Feb 12, 2024 2:35 pm EST

Why the White House Cares How Much You Paid for Super Bowl Snacks Ahead of inflation being closely monitored on Tuesday, one thing is certain: political actors will be attracted to any changes in food prices. As Yahoo Finance’s Ben Vershkull reports, the grocery store has been a particular focus of the White House in recent days, with President Joe Biden and his aides raising questions about everything from the price of chicken wings to the size of bags of chips. The thing has been discussed. Read more here. Mon, Feb 12, 2024 1:37 pm EST

GM confirms Equinox EV will start at $34,995, range will be 319 miles GM (GM) Chevrolet finally offered more details on the pricing of its upcoming Equinox electric vehicle. As Pras Subramaniam reports, the company will actually target the lower end of the market, which has very little to offer. While Chevrolet has confirmed that dealer ordering is expected to begin soon, Chevy says the entry-level Equinox EV in 1LT FWD (front wheel drive) trim will start at $34,995, with availability in the fall. Destination charge: However, an additional $1,395. GM also said it expects the Equinox EV to have an EPA-estimated 319 mile range (FWD). Read more here. Mon, Feb 12, 2024 12:45 pm EST

Nvidia market cap overtakes Amazon, Alphabet Nvidia’s (NVDA) market cap eclipsed the valuations of Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG) as shares of the chip maker hit new all-time highs on Monday. The stock is up more than 50% year to date, reaching an intraday record of $746.11 per share. Nvidia’s market cap reached $1.83 billion on Monday, surpassing Amazon’s $1.80 billion. The chip maker is slightly larger than Alphabet’s roughly $1.82 billion market cap. Nvidia overtook Amazon in market cap on Monday as the chipmaker’s rally extended. Mon, Feb 12, 2024 at 12:00 pm EST

Arm stock rises 30% as rally on AI prospects extends Arm Holdings (ARM) stock rose more than 30% on Monday after the brickchip designer issued better-than-expected revenue guidance, extending last week’s rally of more than 60%. Investors are betting that the company is well-positioned to benefit from the AI ​​boom. The stock is up 100% since Arm released its quarterly results last Wednesday. “Arm’s licensing revenues were supported by growing demand for new technology driven by all things AI,” the company said in its latest shareholder letter. Mon, Feb 12, 2024 11:45 am EST

Forget Microsoft and Apple, the race to $2 trillion is on for Alphabet, Amazon and Nvidia Microsoft (MSFT) may have claimed the top spot from Apple (AAPL) for highest market cap of all-time ($3,124,869,988,352) on Friday, but both companies are slightly in the red today. Another interesting race for third place is emerging between Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Nvidia (NVDA). Despite a more than respectable 6% gain so far this month for Alphabet, stellar returns from Amazon (up 12%) and Nvidia (up 17%) suggest the latter two could become one of the best. third US public company valuation will reach $2 trillion. (Alphabet fell slightly short of this mark in November 2021.) ‘Mag 7’ market cap race keeps on increasing Nvidia has accounted for more than a quarter (26%) of the S&P 500’s market cap growth this year, although the stock Only The weighting of the benchmark index is 4%. Mon, Feb 12, 2024 11:17 am EST

Stocks rise after S&P 500’s record-setting week Stocks led the way mid-morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rising 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) also rose 0.3%. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.2% after a record-setting week in which the benchmark finished above 5,000 for the first time. Chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) rose 2% to another record high on Monday. Airbnb (ABNB) stock rose 4% ahead of the house-sharing platform’s quarterly results on Tuesday. Mon, Feb 12, 2024 10:21am EST

Diamondback stock jumps 8% on merger deal Diamondback Energy (FANG) jumped more than 8% on Monday after the oil and gas producer announced it would acquire privately held Endeavor Energy for $26 billion in a cash and stock deal. The integration move between the two companies headquartered across the street from each other in Midland, Texas follows a series of recent tieups in the region. Ed Hirsch, an economist and energy fellow at the University of Houston, told Yahoo Finance the deal is “logical.” “It will certainly give some savings to the combined companies.” The merger announcement said the combined company would expand 838,000 net acres with production 816,000 barrels of oil and gas per day. Operations will break even if West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) falls below $40 a barrel. WTI is currently trading above $76 per barrel. Mon, Feb 12, 2024 at 9:33am EST

Stocks steady after S&P 500’s record-setting week The S&P 500 (^GSPC) opened near flatline on Monday after a record-setting week, in which the benchmark finished above 5,000 for the first time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was trading broadly steady. Energy, real estate and materials were among the gainers on Monday. Technology and healthcare stocks fell slightly.