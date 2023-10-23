Dow futures jump, key tech earnings in focus

Investing.com – U.S. stock futures rose on Sunday night after significant weekly declines among the major benchmark averages, as market participants looked ahead to earnings from major tech companies including Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: Gearing up for the latest flood of results. :AMZN) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

By 6:45 a.m. ET (10:45 a.m. GMT), Dow Jones futures were up 0.1%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%.

On the economic calendar, investors will also pay attention to preliminary manufacturing and services PMI, building permits, new and pending home sales, core durable goods orders, preliminary GDP and goods trade balance, PCE price index data, Michigan Consumer Sentiment and Expectations Survey . In the form of speeches by Powell, Waller and Barr.

On the earnings front, companies expected to report results throughout the week include WR Berkeley Corp (NYSE:WRB), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG), Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V). Are. , The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), Meta Platform Inc (NASDAQ:META), International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), MasterCard Inc ( NYSE:MA), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

During regular trading Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 286.9 points, or 0.9%, to 33,127.3, the S&P 500 fell 53.8 points, or 1.3%, to 4,224.2 and the NASDAQ Composite fell 202.4 points, or 1.5%, to 12,983.8.

During the week, the Dow fell 2.1%, the S&P 500 fell 2.7% and the NASDAQ fell 3.5%.

On bond markets, United States 10-year rates hit a new 16-year high of 4.918%.

