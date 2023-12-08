Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City on October 27, 2022. Stocks continued their rise Thursday, with the Dow rising nearly 400 points after a better-than-expected GDP report.

Stock futures jumped Friday as investors assessed a strong jobs report that left them torn between expectations for a resilient economy and expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in the new year.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell only 60 points, or 0.2%, following the decline immediately following the release of the November labor report. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.2% while Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5%.

Sentiment was hit after an unexpected drop in the unemployment rate in the November nonfarm payrolls report sent the yield on 10-year Treasuries rising 10 basis points to 4.23%. (One basis point is equal to 0.01%.)

The unemployment rate fell to 3.7% in November from 3.9% the previous month. The hope was that it would remain like this. The economy added 199,000 jobs, slightly ahead of the Dow Jones estimate of 190,000 and well ahead of the 150,000 jobs added in October.

The data raised concerns for the first time that the economy is running so hot that inflation may be low enough for the Fed to start pulling back from its high-rate policy. Some traders expect the Fed to start cutting rates in early March.

On the other hand, the monthly jobs report could also support the notion that the Fed is guiding the U.S. economy toward a soft landing – a steady economic recovery amid falling inflation. Average hourly earnings, seen as a leading indicator of inflation, rose as expected in November as the economy added more jobs than the previous month.

Chief Christopher Rupkey said, “Those arguing for a soft-landing have evidence to support them today, with the only caveat being that the economy is not coming in for a landing at all, as it is still high in the air. Taking flight.” Economist at FWDBONDS. “Only time will tell whether this expanded growth and moderate job creation reinvigorate inflation pressures that compel Fed officials to keep rates high for longer into next year.

The Fed will announce its latest policy decision on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, investors got private payrolls data that showed employers added fewer positions than economists had forecast, and job openings data showed a decline to the lowest level since March 2021.

Stocks have mostly struggled this week, with the Dow falling 0.4% and the S&P 500 falling 0.2% – with both benchmarks on track to break their five-week winning streak. The Nasdaq returned to positive territory for the week. It is currently 0.2% higher, and if it remains in the green, it could record its sixth consecutive winning week.

Source: www.cnbc.com