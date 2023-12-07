Dow futures fall for fourth day as rally halts ahead of Friday's jobs report: Live updates

19 minutes ago

Stocks that made the biggest moves in the premarket

These are some of the stocks making notable moves in premarket trading:

GameStop – Shares of GameStop fell 8% after the video game retailer posted its latest quarterly figures. The company reported a loss of 1 cent per share on revenue of $1.08 billion. However, it was not clear whether this was not comparable to LSEG estimates.

Chewy – Shares of the pet care e-commerce company fell 10% after disappointing third-quarter results. Chewy lost 8 cents a share on revenue of $2.74 billion. Analysts polled by LSEG expected a loss of 6 cents a share on revenue of $2.75 billion. The company’s fourth quarter revenue guidance was also disappointing.

Rivian – Shares rose 2.6% after Stifel initiated coverage of the electric vehicle company with a buy rating. The investment bank thinks industry headwinds will ease over the next few years and pointed to Amazon’s agreement to buy 10,000 vehicles from Rivian as a catalyst for the stock.

– Brian Evans

41 minutes ago

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices rose after the chip event.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices rose more than 2% before the bell, a day after the chip maker unveiled new artificial intelligence chips to challenge Nvidia’s dominance at an investor event.

Both Meta Platform and Microsoft have already said they plan to use its chip, known as the Instinct MI300X. The product is set to directly challenge Nvidia’s AI graphics processing unit known as the H100.

CEO Lisa Su estimated that the AI ​​accelerator market will grow 70% on an annual basis over the next four years to more than $400 billion.

-Samantha Subin

an hour ago

Dollar General rises on strong earnings, guidance

Dollar General climbed nearly 3% before the bell Thursday as investors analyzed the better-than-expected financial report and latest outlook update.

The budget retailer beat consensus forecasts from analysts surveyed by FactSet on both lines in the third quarter. Dollar General also reaffirmed its guidance for full-year earnings, revenue growth and comparable sales, with the ranges for each measure largely in line with Wall Street expectations.

Despite the premarket bid, it’s been a tough year for the stock. Shares have fallen more than 45% since 2023 began.

– Alex Haring

2 hours ago

Chewy shares fall due to disappointing third quarter results

Pet care site Chewy was under pressure and lost 10% after the company reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter results.

– Fred Imbert

10 hours ago

China’s November exports beat expectations, trade surplus widens

China’s exports rose 0.5% year on year in November, better than a 6.4% decline in October and a 1.1% decline expected in a Reuters poll.

However, imports into the world’s second-largest economy declined 0.6% compared with the same period a year earlier, surprising forecasts of 3.3% growth.

China’s trade balance rose to $68.39 billion in November, up from $56.53 billion in October and well ahead of estimates of $58 billion.

– Lim Hui Ji

12 hours ago

Australia’s trade surplus increased in October, but less than expected

Australia’s trade balance rose to AU$7.13 billion in October from AU$6.79 billion ($4.45 billion) a month earlier, but fell short of the AU$7.5 billion estimated by a Reuters poll of economists.

The country’s Bureau of Statistics revealed that exports, led by metal ores and minerals, increased by 0.4% or AU$182 million month-on-month.

On the other hand, imports fell 1.9% or A$763 million from the previous month, mainly due to a decline in imports of industrial transport equipment.

– Lim Hui Ji

13 hours ago

Markets could have the ‘best of both worlds’ in 2024

According to Barclays, the current rally may be over, but the market could still get the best of both worlds in 2024 – inflation falling while incomes rising.

“FOMO has driven equities too quickly, and may face a reality check at some point, but we believe the least resistance The path has been made.”

Cow made clear his belief that next year, central banks can successfully slow inflation without hurting growth too much. “This means some rate cuts are likely in ’24, even if earnings remain resilient, which is a good set-up for further equity gains,” he said.

-Lisa Kailai Hahn, Michael Bloom

14 hours ago

These are the stocks making the biggest moves after the closing bell

Here are some of the stocks rising the most in extended hours trading:

ChargePoint Holdings – Shares of the electric vehicle infrastructure company fell 1% after the company missed revenue expectations in the third quarter, with revenue of $110 million, while analysts expected $122 million, according to LSEG.

Verint Systems – Shares of the customer engagement company rose nearly 10% on third-quarter earnings and revenue. Verint reported adjusted earnings of 65 cents per share, while analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected 57 cents per share. Revenue came in at $218.5 million, above the $215.9 million expected by analysts. The company also reaffirmed its full-year 2024 guidance.

Chewy – The online pet products retailer fell 9.3% in after-hours trading Wednesday after Chewy issued a weak forecast for fourth-quarter net sales. The company projected net sales of $2.78 billion to $2.8 billion, while analysts had estimated $2.93 billion, per LSEG. Chewy also suffered larger losses than expected and revenues fell short of estimates.

– Piya Singh

14 hours ago

Shares opened with little change

