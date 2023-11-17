Dow futures climb 100 points as market heads for third consecutive weekly gain: Live updates

Housing starts, building permits top expectations

The Commerce Department reported Friday that both new housing construction and building permits were stronger than expected in October.

The seasonally adjusted annual rate of privately owned housing starts totaled 1.372 million, a 1.9% increase from September and better than the Dow Jones estimate of 1.35 million. The total was 4.2% below year-ago levels.

The number of building permits totaled 1.487 million, up 1.1% from September’s level and better than the 1.45 million estimate.

-Jeff Cox

Watch stocks move before the bell

These are some of the stocks making notable moves in premarket trading:

Alibaba – US-listed shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant fell 3.2%, extending a heavy loss on Thursday. The selloff came as Alibaba announced it would no longer spin off its cloud computing business.

BJ’s Wholesale Club – Shares fell 4.6% after the retailer refined its expectation for fourth-quarter comparable store sales amid changes in consumer behavior.

Ross Stores – Shares of Ross rose 6.3% on Friday as investors continued to applaud the retailer’s better-than-expected financial report.

See more here.

– Alex Haring

Citigroup survey shows holiday spending expected to rise

According to a Citigroup survey, shoppers are going to spend more money this holiday season because they have more to spend.

As the holiday season approaches, 34% of the nearly 2,800 respondents said they expect their dollar levels of gift giving to increase, while 27% said less. In 2022, the respective responses were split at 30%.

When asked why they expected to spend more, 46% said they would “buy more for others”, while 45% said “have more money to spend”, the latter category being the largest of the possible responses. The middle shows the largest year-on-year growth. ,

By income, the largest group expecting to spend more was the $25,000-$74,000 range, with 34% of that group answering positively.

-Jeff Cox

European markets remained higher; Volvo shares fall

European shares started Friday’s trading session with slight gains.

The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 index was up more than 1% by mid-morning in London. Financial services shares rose 1.88%, followed by basic resources which rose 1.79%.

Shares of Volvo Cars fell as much as 14% early Friday as its Chinese parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group began selling about 100 million shares of the Swedish carmaker, but recovered some of the losses as the day progressed. It was compensated.

-Sophie Kiderlin

We hope to break even by 2025, says Xpeng president

Delivery of Chinese electric car company Xpeng crossed 40,000 units In the third quarter of 2023. Subsequently, the automaker estimates fourth-quarter vehicle deliveries to increase to between 59,500 and 63,500.

“The earnings we announced really show very encouraging signs of renewed growth for the company … in the current fourth quarter,” Brian Gu, vice president and president of Xpeng, told CNBC’s “Street Science Asia.” “Further growth is expected.”

He added that Xpeng has “seen meaningful profit margin improvement at the beginning of the fourth quarter”, thus expecting further positive margins and strong cash flow.

Gu also expects Xpeng to improve its profitability and losses by 2025.

, Kuk Ji Ann

Oil prices little changed on Friday, set for fourth straight week of decline

Oil prices were little changed on Friday, but fell for the fourth consecutive week after hitting a four-month low in the previous session.

U.S. crude oil prices fell 5% on Thursday as stockpiles rose, while slowing industrial activity raised concerns about demand slowing.

In Asian trading hours, West Texas Intermediate rose 0.14% to $73 a barrel, while Brent rose 0.11% to $77.54 a barrel.

Both US crude and global benchmarks traded at their lowest levels since early July on Thursday.

“The initial move was driven by concerns about oversupply,” analysts at Commonwealth Bank of Australia wrote in a note. “Demand concerns add to the oversupply story, especially as US unemployment claims continue to rise to the highest level in almost two years.”

-Shreyashi Sanyal

Alibaba shares fall 9% to 12-month low after canceling cloud spinoff plans

Signage at the offices of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Alibaba’s overhaul could serve as a template for the restructuring of China tech: a shake-up that achieves Beijing’s goal of carving out the country’s tech titans while potentially unlocking billions of dollars of buried shareholder value. Have been.

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | getty images

Alibaba shares fell 9% in early Hong Kong trading on Friday after the Chinese e-commerce giant said it would not proceed with a full spinoff of its cloud group due to US chip export restrictions.

Alibaba shares fell to their lowest level since late November last year, last trading at around 73 Hong Kong dollars. The company’s Hong Kong-listed shares have fallen more than 13% since the beginning of the year, slower than the main Hang Seng index’s 11.2% YTD decline.

stock chart iconstock chart icon

The company reported quarterly earnings on Thursday, with net income of 27.7 billion yuan ($3.8 billion) for the September quarter, less than the 29.7 billion yuan expected by analysts.

Revenue met expectations at 224.79 billion yuan, up 9% year on year.

Alibaba also announced that it will issue its first annual cash dividend in 2023. Dividends are a way of sharing a portion of the profits earned by companies with their shareholders.

The company’s board approved an annual $0.125 per ordinary share or $1 per American depositary share cash dividend for the fiscal year.

– Shreyashi Sanyal, Ryan Brown

Big retail ETFs suffer worst day since May as Walmart shares fall

Shares of big retailers fell Thursday, pushing the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) to its worst day in nearly six months.

XRT fell 3.4%, its worst day since May 19.

Zoom in IconArrows pointing out

The ETF’s decline came after Walmart reported its fiscal third quarter. The big-box retailer beat analysts’ expectations on the top and bottom lines, but issued a weak forecast for the year and a guarded outlook on consumer spending. Shares slipped 8%.

Another component of XRT, Bath & Body Works, fell nearly 7%. The soap and candles retailer reported adjusted earnings that beat Street forecasts, but in line with revenue. Bath & Body Works noted that it had “low sales expectations for the fiscal year.”

,Darla Mercado, Chris Hayes

6 transportation stocks to keep an eye on, according to Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs said the third quarter earnings session has been very difficult for the transportation sector due to low volumes and tight margins.

“Our general view is that volumes may be stable, but the bottom line type of recovery from the freight slowdown may be more muted this cycle due to uncertainty around consumer and the pace of shipper re-stocking trends.” wrote analyst Jordan Alliger. “Thus, we generally prefer names that may perform well in a recovery at lower growth volumes; including rail and parcels, which have potentially more modest freight traffic versus a relatively high fixed cost base.” “Benefit by taking advantage of growth.”

Alliger shared six stocks “with exceptional opportunities and reasonable relative valuations” that investors should keep an eye on. These include Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, United Parcel Service, FedEx and XPO.

-Lisa Kailai Hahn, Michael Bloom

UBS says emerging market equities will deliver highest returns over next decade

According to UBS, stocks, especially emerging market equities, will deliver the highest returns among major asset classes over the next decade.

“Total earnings growth should be well supported by strong growth in disruptive companies in technology, energy and healthcare,” the bank wrote in its year-ahead outlook.

However, it was clarified that equity valuations are likely to be lower due to higher interest rates.

“Global diversification will be critical to moving forward in a globalizing world,” the bank said. “For example, emerging market stocks are trading at a deep discount to historical levels, and we expect them to deliver the highest return rates over the next decade.”

-Lisa Kailai Hahn

Stock futures opened with little change

Stock futures opened little changed Thursday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped a four-day winning streak during regular trading.

Dow futures rose 25 points, or 0.07%, while S&P 500 futures climbed 0.06%. Nasdaq futures slipped 0.06%.

-Brian Evans

Source: www.cnbc.com