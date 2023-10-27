Charter loses 100K subscriptions due to Disney controversy

Charter Communications (CHTR), which saw shares drop nearly 10% after Friday’s earnings report, said it lost about 100,000 subscribers due to a cable dispute with Disney (DIS) earlier this fall.

“The overall impact on customer relationships was less than we expected, which was partially facilitated by the widespread availability of the top option,” Charter CFO Jessica Fisher said on the company’s earnings call.

Residential video subscribers declined by 320,000 in the third quarter of 2023, a 6% decline compared to a loss of 211,000 subscribers in the year-ago period, “partially related to the temporary loss of Disney programming in early September.” Due to video disconnect.”

Contract negotiations between the two companies had reached an impasse over whether Disney should give Charter customers free access to its ad-supported streaming services as part of the telecom giant’s cable packages. The blackout affected several high-profile sporting events, including the US Open, and came shortly after the start of the NFL season – increasing pressure on both sides to reach a compromise.

On September 11, the companies announced that they had reached an agreement to end the media blackout. As part of the deal, Charter will stream certain Disney streaming services — Disney+, the ad-supported version of ESPN+ and ESPN’s yet-to-launch direct-to-consumer offering — as part of select cable packages at no additional cost. I will present. To the consumer.

But the Disney controversy clearly wasn’t the only challenge for the cable giant this quarter.

Charter missed estimates for quarterly broadband additions amid growing competition and also raised its annual expense forecast. The company now expects full-year 2023 capital expenditures, excluding line extensions, to total approximately $7.2 billion, up from the $6.5 billion to $6.8 billion range previously expected.

Free cash flow also disappointed as the company reported free cash flow of $1.1 billion in the third quarter, down from $1.5 billion in the year-ago period, “primarily due to higher capital expenditures, mostly from charter.” “Driven by its network development and expansion initiatives.”

Source: finance.yahoo.com