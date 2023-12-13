Dow closes at record high after Fed hints at interest rate cuts in 2024

Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Federal Reserve officials expect to cut interest rates three times next year as US inflation eases from its highest level in a generation. This news sent a rally on Wall Street and the Dow Jones index closed at a record high.

As expected, policymakers opted to keep rates steady at a 22-year high at their latest meeting while they examine the impact of their campaign to curb price rises.

Projection materials released along with the Fed’s announcement showed that a majority of members of its rate-setting Open Market Committee planned three rate cuts for the coming year.

“Nobody is declaring victory. “That would be premature,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said. He told reporters that rates were likely to be “at or near their peak,” but cautioned that “uncertainties and risks” remain. “The committee is proceeding cautiously.”

The comments excited investors. All three major US indexes closed with gains, with the Dow gaining 500 points and crossing the 37,000 level for the first time.

The US central bank is closely monitoring the strength of the world’s largest economy, which remains unexpectedly resilient despite the sharpest rate hike in four decades. Nearly 200,000 jobs were added to the labor market last month alone.

Inflation has weakened. The consumer price index, which is set to rise above 9% in June 2022, rose 3.1% in November, according to official data released on Tuesday. But many Americans are still struggling with the increased cost of living, and price increases remain above the Fed’s 2% target.

Achieving this goal will “take some time,” Powell said at a news conference. “The low inflation readings over the past several months are welcome, but we will need to see further evidence to generate confidence that inflation is continuing to ease toward our target.”

Fed officials convened their latest policy meeting on Tuesday. He began an aggressive fight against inflation in March last year, but last ordered a hike in July, and has since opted to wait and see whether he has done enough.

In a statement, the Fed’s rate-setting Open Market Committee announced Wednesday that the benchmark federal funds rate will remain between 5.25% and 5.5%.

“Inflation has declined from its highest level, and this has come without a significant increase in unemployment. This is great news,” Powell said. “But inflation is still very high, ongoing progress in bringing it down is far from assured, and the way forward remains uncertain.”

Economic projections showed that committee members expect economic growth to slow from 2.6% this year to 1.4% next year, and unemployment to rise from 3.8% to 4.1%.

They expect the personal consumption expenditures price index – the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation – to decline from 2.8% in 2023 to 2.4% in 2024, before rising to 2.1% in 2025.

With less than a year left before the presidential election, the Biden administration is trying to present its economic record to voters. Earlier this week, Lael Brainard, director of the National Economic Council and a former Fed vice chair, acknowledged that “more work remains” to reduce costs for consumers, saying “many Americans” still face challenges. Used to be.

But in a memo distributed by the White House, Brainard described last year’s economic growth as “strong” while inflation declined. “Supply chains have been rebuilt and productivity has increased,” he wrote. “American workers are finishing the year in a stronger position than before the pandemic – with wages and wealth higher than inflation and strong employment, thanks to the President’s Bidennomics agenda.”

